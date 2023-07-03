Swimming Nationals 2023 Day 2: Aryan, Hashika, Anannya break National Records

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat broke the men’s 800m freestyle national record on day 2 of the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hashika Ramachandra from Karnataka also broke the national record in the women’s 200m medley with a time of 2:21.15. The previous record of 2:23.62 was set by Richa Mishra in 2010.

Day 1 Results: Maana, Aryan, Lineysha, Nina break National Records

The women’s 100m freestyle national record was broken by Anannya Nayak from Maharashtra with a time of 0:57.31, beating Shivangi Sharma’s previous record of 0:57.73.

Aryan, who swam a timing of 8:01.81 broke the record set by Kushagra Rawat in Rajkot in 2021 to win gold.

He had also broken the national record for the men’s 400m freestyle during day 1 of the championships on Sunday.

Aryan has already booked his Asian Games 2022 and World Championships 2023 spot for the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle.

In the mixed 4x100m freestyle, Karnataka took first place with a time of 3:42.92 ahead of Railways (3:43.02) and Maharashtra (3:44.14). The team comprised of Aneesh S G, Tanish G, Nina V and Shalini R.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley with a time of 4:06.84, a new record. Railways finished second with a time of 4:07.20 with Karnataka following in third with a time of 4:10.76.

More to follow....