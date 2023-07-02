MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Swimming Nationals 2023: Maana Patel, Aryan Nehra, Lineysha break National Records

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat broke the men’s 400m freestyle national record at the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 17:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manna Patel of Gujarat, sets a new national record in the women’s 100m backstroke event. (File Photo)
Manna Patel of Gujarat, sets a new national record in the women’s 100m backstroke event. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Manna Patel of Gujarat, sets a new national record in the women’s 100m backstroke event. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Aryan Nehra of Gujarat broke the men’s 400m freestyle national record at the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Lineysha A K of Karnataka’s 2:37.35 helped her clinch gold and break her won national record in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Adding yet another record to her bag was Maana Patel, who erased her own NR of 1:04.33 in the women’s 100m backstroke. Maana won gold with a record time of 1:03.48.

READ | Indian swimmer Maana Patel targets Asian Games qualification after recovery from surgery

READ | Ledecky wins US 1,500m free title in sixth-fastest time ever

Aryan, who swam a timing of 3:52.55 broke the record set by Kushagra Rawat in 2021 by more than a second to win gold. Rawat won silver in the event by clocking 3:55.45 and Aneesh S Gowda swam 3:57.86 for a bronze.

Aryan, who has booked his Asian Games 2022 and World Championships 2023 spot for the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle, was neck in neck with Rawat throughout the finals, but overtook the Delhi swimmer in the last lap.

Lineysha’s previous national record was 2:39.38 in 2022 edition of the event.

Earlier in the morning, Nina Venkatesh broke Divya Satija’s national record in the women’s 50m butterfly. During the heats, Nina swam 28.01, almost 0.32 seconds more than Divya. Karnataka also to created a record of 8:40.89 in the 4x200m women’s freestyle even

