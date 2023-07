The National Swimming Championship 2023 saw 16 new National Records being created in Hyderabad from July 2 to 5, 2023.

Among the 16 records created, four were by Gujarat’s Aryan Nehra, who won gold in all individual events he participated. Lineysha A K, the best female swimmer, overwrote two records.

Here is the list of National Records broken at the Swimming Nationals 2023-