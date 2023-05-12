Athletics

Injury forces Fraser-Pryce out of Kenya athletics meet

Kip Keino Classic director Barnabas Korir said Fraser-Pryce suffered a knee injury during training at Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium on Thursday.

AFP
12 May, 2023 16:46 IST
12 May, 2023 16:46 IST
The women’s five-time world 100m champion had thrilled the Kenyan crowd at the Kip Keino last year with a sizzling 10.67 second victory.

The women’s five-time world 100m champion had thrilled the Kenyan crowd at the Kip Keino last year with a sizzling 10.67 second victory. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kip Keino Classic director Barnabas Korir said Fraser-Pryce suffered a knee injury during training at Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium on Thursday.

Injury has forced Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to withdraw from a weekend athletics meet in Kenya that would have signalled the start of her international season.

“I am deeply disappointed to share that I will not be competing at the Kip Keino Classic,” Fraser-Pryce said in a statement on Friday, the eve of the event in Nairobi.

Also Read
Russian Olympic Committee president hits out at IOC after top athletes excluded

“I was truly looking forward to kick off my season at one (of) the greatest athletic events in East Africa,” she added.

Kip Keino Classic director Barnabas Korir said Fraser-Pryce suffered a knee injury during training at Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium on Thursday.

The women’s five-time world 100m champion had thrilled the Kenyan crowd at the Kip Keino last year with a sizzling 10.67 second victory.

Her American rival Sha’Carri Richardson is expected to run in the 200 metres on Saturday in her first competition in Kenya after pulling out of the event last year.

Richardson won the 100m at the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha last week.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us