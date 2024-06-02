MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Seville sets world-leading time to beat Lyles in 100m at Racers Grand Prix in Kingston

Jamaican 19-year-old Jaydon Hibbert, the junior world record holder, soared 17.75m to win the triple jump (-0.7 m/s wind) to establish the best world mark this year.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 18:20 IST , KINGSTON, JAMAICA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (left) and USA’s Noah Lyles (centre).
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (left) and USA’s Noah Lyles (centre). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (left) and USA’s Noah Lyles (centre). | Photo Credit: AFP

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville ran the fastest 100 meters in the world this year, 9.82 seconds, to defeat reigning world champion Noah Lyles on Saturday at the Racers Grand Prix meet.

The 23-year-old shocked himself with the effort, aided by a tailwind of 0.9 m/sec, to break his prior personal best of 9.86 and dominate American star Lyles, who crossed the line next in 9.85, just off his best of 9.83.

“I feel good,” Seville said. “I’m a little surprised. It’s special to be able to run so fast without too much specific work. It shows that I can still do better.”

The Jamaican is coached by Glen Mills, former mentor of legend Usain Bolt, for whom Jamaica has been looking for an heir since his 2017 retirement.

Seville collected places of honor during the last major championships: fourth in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics and in the 100m at the Worlds in 2022 and 2023.

His clear race allowed him to tame Lyles, to whom he gave a defiant look at the line. The two sprinters ran significantly faster than the best prior 2024 time, 9.93 by Americans Christian Miller and Kendal Williams.

Lyles won titles in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay in last year’s Worlds at Budapest and is considered a major favorite for the Paris Olympics.

Saint Lucia athlete Julien Alfred, 22, also achieved a 2024 world-best performance in the women’s 100m in 10.78 with a 1.3 m/s wind.

The 60m indoor world champion showed her ability to contend for gold in France.

Jamaican 19-year-old Jaydon Hibbert, the junior world record holder, soared 17.75m to win the triple jump (-0.7 m/s wind) to establish the best world mark this year.

World 60m hurdles indoor champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas won the 100 hurdles in 12.64 (1 m/s wind) and American Trey Cunningham took the 110m hurdles in 13.12 (0.8 m/s).

Related stories

Related Topics

Noah Lyles /

Oblique Seville /

Jaydon Hibbert

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GBR LIVE Score, FIH Pro League hockey: India 1-3 Great Britain, Will Calnan scores in Q4, Abhishek, Bandurak with goals
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Reserve Day rules; What happens if rain affects group stage, Super Eights?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies takes on Papua New Guinea in Group C opener; Streaming Info, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Seville sets world-leading time to beat Lyles in 100m at Racers Grand Prix in Kingston
    AFP
  5. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair moves to second round with tough win
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Seville sets world-leading time to beat Lyles in 100m at Racers Grand Prix in Kingston
    AFP
  2. Long jumper Nayana James’ ‘wilful delusion’ fuels Olympic dream
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Taiwan Athletics Open: DP Manu bags gold, Nithya takes silver
    Stan Rayan
  4. World Athletics to trial new events like mixed 4x100 relay, steeplechase mile
    Reuters
  5. Oslo Diamond League: Ingebrigtsen dives to win 1500m thriller; Dos Santos beats Warholm in 400m hurdles
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GBR LIVE Score, FIH Pro League hockey: India 1-3 Great Britain, Will Calnan scores in Q4, Abhishek, Bandurak with goals
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Reserve Day rules; What happens if rain affects group stage, Super Eights?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies takes on Papua New Guinea in Group C opener; Streaming Info, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Seville sets world-leading time to beat Lyles in 100m at Racers Grand Prix in Kingston
    AFP
  5. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair moves to second round with tough win
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment