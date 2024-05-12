Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles

Madhya Pradesh track athlete K.M. Deeksha broke the Indian national women’s record in the 1500m during the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 25-year-old ran the distance in 4:04.78, bettering the previous record of 4:05.39 set by Harmilan Bains in 2021 at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal.

Bains had erased a 19-year-old record of 4:06.03 set by Sunita Rani at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, South Korea on her way to gold.

Deeksha’s previous personal best was a 4:06.07 set in the final of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in 2023, where she upset Bains to secure gold.

In the women’s 5000m at Los Angeles, Parul Chaudhary narrowly missed out on improving her NR, clocking a time of 15:10.69 to finish fifth while compatriot Ankita finished 10th with a time of 15:28.88.

Avinash Sable also failed to improve the NR, finishing second in the men’s 5000m with 13:30.37 while Gulveer Singh ran a 13:31.95.