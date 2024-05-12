MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles

The 25-year-old ran the distance in 4:04.78, bettering the previous record of 4:05.39 set by Harmilan Bains in 2021 at the National Open Championships in Warangal.

Published : May 12, 2024 10:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: K.M. Deeksha of Madhya Pradesh (245) celebrates after winning the gold in the women’s 1500m event of the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: K.M. Deeksha of Madhya Pradesh (245) celebrates after winning the gold in the women’s 1500m event of the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: K.M. Deeksha of Madhya Pradesh (245) celebrates after winning the gold in the women’s 1500m event of the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Madhya Pradesh track athlete K.M. Deeksha broke the Indian national women’s record in the 1500m during the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 25-year-old ran the distance in 4:04.78, bettering the previous record of 4:05.39 set by Harmilan Bains in 2021 at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal.

Bains had erased a 19-year-old record of 4:06.03 set by Sunita Rani at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, South Korea on her way to gold.

Deeksha’s previous personal best was a 4:06.07 set in the final of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in 2023, where she upset Bains to secure gold.

In the women’s 5000m at Los Angeles, Parul Chaudhary narrowly missed out on improving her NR, clocking a time of 15:10.69 to finish fifth while compatriot Ankita finished 10th with a time of 15:28.88.

Avinash Sable also failed to improve the NR, finishing second in the men’s 5000m with 13:30.37 while Gulveer Singh ran a 13:31.95.

Related stories

Related Topics

K.M. Deeksha /

Harmilan Bains /

National Open Athletics Championships /

Avinash Sable /

Parul Chaudhary

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin
    AFP
  3. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
    PTI
  5. RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. National Inter-State Athletics Championships compulsory for all athletes barring some exceptions: AFI
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Don’t underestimate Kishore Jena, he was little nervous in Doha, says India chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Federation Cup 2024: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra as athletes look for final push before Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Mainz crushes Dortmund to edge to safety, Cologne stuns Union Berlin
    AFP
  3. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
    PTI
  5. RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment