Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Diamond League: Preparation has been good, focusing on rhythm, says Sreeshankar

If one looks at the personal and season-bests of the 10 jumpers in the fray in Paris, Sreeshankar will start as No. 4 with his PB of 8.36m (2022) and SB of 8.18m (under legal wind conditions).

Published : Jun 08, 2023 20:40 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
M Sreeshankar will be competing in the Diamond League.
M Sreeshankar will be competing in the Diamond League. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN
infoIcon

M Sreeshankar will be competing in the Diamond League. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

He has been training in Greece for the last one month and M. Sreeshankar has now picked up a bit of Greek. And as the long jumper landed in Paris on Thursday evening for Friday’s Diamond League, he is hoping that the Greek gods would favour him with good weather and conditions at the Charlety Stadium.

“The weather has been quite unpredictable this year. Today it looks pretty ideal, hope it stays good tomorrow,” said the Commonwealth Games silver medallist in a chat with Sportstar from Paris.

The World No. 8 has an 8.29m jump this season (USA, April) but since it came with a +3.1 wind, it will not help him to make the qualification standard for this August’s World Championships in Budapest where the automatic entry standard is 8.25m and the deadline to achieve it is July 30.

The Paris Diamond League will have some of long jump’s biggest names, including Greece’s Olympic champion and World No.1 Miltiadis Tentoglou, Cuba’s Olympic bronze medallist Maykel Masso, Sweden’s World No. 4 Thobias Montler and Worlds bronze medallist Simon Ehammer and that could inspire Sreeshankar to produce a big one.

If one looks at the personal and season-bests of the 10 jumpers in the fray in Paris, Sreeshankar will start as No. 4 with his PB of 8.36m (2022) and SB of 8.18m (under legal wind conditions).

“Really excited and all good with preparations. Focusing on the rhythm and once that’s fine, everything will be in sync,” said the 24-year-old who hails from Palakkad.

Incidentally Jeswin Aldrin, this year’s World leader with his 8.42m which also saw him grab the national record from Sreeshankar at the Indian Jumps Open in Ballari in March, was also supposed to compete in the Diamond League but there’s a change now.

Aldrin (7.85m), who finished second to Sreeshankar (8.18m) in an Athens meet last month as he came back from Covid, had another mediocre 7.66m at Venizelia-Chania in Greece after that and has decided to focus on the Inter-State Nationals (Bhubaneswar, June 15-19) which will be a selection event for the Asian Games (China, September) and the Asian Championships (Thailand, July).

The Sreeshankar-Aldrin battle has the potential to light up Bhubaneswar.

Related Topics

M. Sreeshankar /

Paris Diamond League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 71/3 (18 overs); Kohli, Rahane rebuild after Green gets Pujara
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 0-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: First quarter underway; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Diamond League: Preparation has been good, focusing on rhythm, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  4. India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 8: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestlers want to take part in Asian Games trials, say need a month and half to prepare
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Paris Diamond League: Preparation has been good, focusing on rhythm, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  2. IOC gives resounding thumbs-up to Paris’ Olympic plans
    PTI
  3. ‘Meri beti thode hi nange pair bhagegi’ — The Bushra Khan story
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Laxita, women’s 4x400m relay team win gold; Mehdi bags men’s 1500m bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Borrowed pole and newly minted friendship: How Sunil won Junior Asian decathlon gold
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 71/3 (18 overs); Kohli, Rahane rebuild after Green gets Pujara
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 0-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: First quarter underway; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Diamond League: Preparation has been good, focusing on rhythm, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  4. India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 8: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestlers want to take part in Asian Games trials, say need a month and half to prepare
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment