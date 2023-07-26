Murali Sreeshankar’s parotta sacrifice extends to 2024 Paris Olympics

Malayalis swear by their parotta and curry. For four years now, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has stayed away from his favourite meal after a cheeky comment from his father S Murali.

“One day, I remember in 2019, I was having Porotta. All Malayalis know how big the Porotta is for us. My dad saw me and said, ‘you keep eating this and other athletes are jumping 8.15 metres and over’. So I told my dad I will not have it until the (Tokyo) Olympics,” Sreeshankar had said in 2022.

Listen to the full chat here:

When Sportstar caught up with the 24-year-old on the What Google Won’t Tell You podcast, he revealed that the abstinence continues and will go on till the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“After the Tokyo Olympics, obviously, my performance wasn’t that good. So I told Dad that let’s extend this parotta thing to 2024. No parotta till 2024 Olympics, sir,” he said on the show.

“I am just waiting for 2024 to be over. When my mom comes from the office, she used to buy parottas from hotels for my day and my sister. But for me, she will get rotis. While I eat that with chicken, they will be having it with parottas. My sister will grab a piece of parotta and point it to my face before eating it. It’s very hard,” he added.

Sreeshankar extended an invitation to the hosts of the podcast for a ‘parotta party’ should his Paris 2024 campaign go well and has already identified the perfect place for the same.

“I’m serious. I’ll host a Parotta party in my place for sure, for sure yeah. There’s a place in Palakkad which is very famous for bun Parottas. It is far from my place but it’s very famous for bun Parottas and non-veg curries. If you visit Kerala or Palakkad some time, you should definitely go and have that. It’s a very small shop but it’s very famous,” he added.

Listen to the full podcast here.