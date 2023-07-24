What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta

In this episode of What Google Won’t Tell You, Jonathan Selvaraj and Ipsit Mohapatra speak to Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning long jumper Murali Sreeshankar.

Ipsit: We’re in the next cycle of Asian Games but something remarkable which has been in my mind since Jakarta is when you jumped and landed very close to your personal best that evening. You did a 7.95 but finished just outside the medal bracket. After your jump you looked at the pit and you kind of swore or something, as if taking an oath. You were talking to the pit, you were talking to yourself. There was so much fire. I don’t know who noticed what. But it’s stuck in my mind ever since. Do you remember that moment when you were talking to that pit?

Sreeshankar: I do remember that moment. I was like 6th there in the Asian Games in 2018. I jumped 7.95. It was my last jump and it was pretty good but it was fouled by the slightest of margins. I looked into the camera and said ‘I will be back’. Back then I didn’t know that it would have such a big impact. My entire family was watching back at home and everyone, my friends and so many others were putting this sentence - ‘I wil be back’ as their status. .It was pretty odd.

The adrenaline rush was completely insane at that time. I was 18-19 year old. I didn’t know the seriousness of shouting something at the camera also. I was all pumped up, adrenaline pumped up but hopefully I will be able to redeem myself at this Asian Games because it’s been five years since that episode and I feel much better as an athlete, much more matured as an athlete. I’m sure I will be able to redeem myself for Jakarta in Hangzhou.

Ipsit: Thank you for answering that. I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. Our podcast is called What Google Won’t Tell You. Obviously I had to go to Google because not everything is in my head. In every Olympics since you were born, your best two jumps this year give you a medal. In each of the Olympics. You were born just before Sydney. In Sydney, you would have won a medal and gold in some of the others also. I can take you back to Bob Beamon’s jump. You are medaling in every single Olympics. This is not pressure. It is just about seeing patterns and seeing things and I wish you big jumps. I don’t know who turns up on that day. The event is so crazy – 67 people have jumped 8m this year and it’s amazing to see two Indians in one and two on that list. Jeswin (Aldrin) and you have been pushing each other like mad.

Tell me something about your event. Are you a consistent jumper or are you a jumper who will uncork a big one. I ask because you have been super consistent in your last few events. Because your last event you were super consistent.

Sreeshankar: I believe that if it is my day, my approach and my rhythm is right, I will be consistent on that particular day and whenever it is required, I will be able to put up a good jump. I know that now 8.30 plus is a medal in every championships. I will say that 8.35m plus is a medal in all major championships which includes the World Championships and the Olympics. But the thing is that’s the jump that it takes to win a medal at the Asian and Commonwealth Games also because of the high level of competition. This time in the Asian Championships everyone was taken by surprise that six to seven jumpers were jumping over 8m.

When I jumped 8.10 in the first round, I thought that will be good enough to seal a gold medal in the competition but there was the Chinese Taipei guy who jumped 8.10. There was a Chinese guy who jumped 8.08m. There was another guy who jumped 8.02m so I knew I had to level up.

But I was feeling really good that day. When I had my warm ups -- usually before the jumps, I used to take a warm up jump just to get the feeling of the jump before the competition -- It went really far so I told my dad – “This day is going to be ours. We are going to come up with a big jump today.” But when it came to the competition, I was not even close to the board. In the first jump, I did 8.10 but I was 30cm behind the board. Second jump was a foul so we were a little cautious with the jumps and I was not able to get the rhythm and the hot and humid conditions were also playing a significant role in our performances.

So I cannot warm up too much or exert too much during the jumps. I have to conserve my energy for the span of two hours because there were 18 competitors so the competition was going to be very long and in those hot and humid conditions. The competition started at 4 o’clock so I had to strategise everything in the right possible way.

When the Chinese Taipei guy jumped 8.40, I was really surprised. I knew he would jump 8.20 or 8.25m. But 8.40 was really a big surprise for me. So I had to get my momentum right so we planned out again. The fifth jump was also good but again it was much behind the board. In the sixth jump, we kind of pushed back the approach a bit – it’s going to be do or die, all out. So I got the jump and as you said, in all the Olympics, 8.41 or 8.37 could win a medal but it’s very important that we manage that performance on that day. Because we don’t know who pops out or who comes into shape all of a sudden in that competition. Right now in the global stage, there is an open stage for a lot of people to win a medal. That Greek guy - Miltiádis Tentóglou - is really very consistent. He has been jumping 8.25 quite consistently. Apart from him, the chance to win a medal for all the other guys is very open. It all depends on that particular day. And I believe I have been able to do some good jumps consistently in the domestic circuit. It’s a challenge to prove myself at the international level. I’m yet to prove myself pretty consistently in the international field. But I believe that slowly I’m getting the right momentum in the international field because I did quite well in the conditions in Paris, in Greece and in the USA. Here also in Thailand, the jumps were consistent. I believe slowly and steadily I am getting there and next year hopefully, fingers crossed, everything will be going great.

Ipsit: You spoke about the Greek jumper – your good friend and the guy you are chasing – Tentoglou . Before I hand it to Jon, let me give you another takeaway. Tentoglou went into the last to last Olympics as a teenager and finished 24th in qualifying behind Ankit. Ankit was 24th. And in Tokyo you were 24th in qualifying. Sreeshankar, you are a guy who likes numbers. Do you see any trend in this? Tentoglou was 27th and you were even better placed at 24th.

Sreeshankar: No, I don’t see that trend. Because Tentoglou is an unpredictable guy. His mind is super strong. I shouldn’t say this on the podcast but he is super strong right up here (points to head). 90 percent of his jump is coming from here only. When all the other jumpers falter in competition with respect to the weather conditions or the crowd or anything, this guy is strong right up here. You know that he will pull up a good jump out of nowhere when it is required.

He is a crazy guy. When Tentoglou jumped in the Olympics in 2016 he was also a world junior medallist back then. He was also quite young, jumping with the top class athletes. But the main thing is that from 2016, he has been getting that sort of exposure. He was jumping with Jeff Enders and Greg Rutherford - all the top jumpers, all the best teams in the world. He’s gotten used to that field. He got quite consistent in the Diamond League circuit back in 2018. That time, the men’s long jump was at its peak. 8.40 plus in all the Diamond Leagues, 8.40 plus in all the continental championships. Tentoglou was jumping 8.10-8.20 like that.

But now that he is a matured athlete. When he is coming into that sort of field of his own, he is just killing it. From 2021, he has been an unstoppable force. In the 2022 World Indoors, I was jumping with him. He jumped 8.55m, 8.52 jumps in this competition and with two jumps over 8.50 in the competition, he was just relaxing. No expression whatsoever. That guy is super crazy.

One thing I learned from Tentoglou is that he got used to the high-class, high-competition field. That is giving him that sort of mental confidence and boost, that he will be able to get that click and jump, that big jump when it is required. That’s why this year, I’ve focussed more and more on competing regularly in the Diamond League circuits and competitions abroad because that sort of feeling is very important.

When I discussed it with the other athletes, my friend Abdullah, Jyoti, they were all telling me this. Jyoti raced with Jasmine Camacho Quinn in Poland. Abdullah competed in the Diamond League. They were saying that experience, competing with those top guns, really helped them a lot in competitions like the Asian Championships. Abdullah had fouled the first attempt and then had a mediocre jump just so that he could reach the top 8 in the second attempt. He was 8th or 7th when round 2 was over. So it was very important for him to get the third jump correctly so that he could qualify for the top eight. But he could do that because he had that experience from the Diamond League, competing with Pichardo and everyone. So he managed a good jump in the third one and then the next one and he got a gold medal. That’s the kind of experience we get when we compete with all these top quality athletes. That’s the trend that I’ve seen in almost all the top quality athletes, whether it be Usain Bolt or Tentoglou or the Chinese jumper Wang.

When Wang won the World Championships with 8.36m, everyone was surprised that this guy jumped 8.36m. But no one realised the fact that he was the 2015 bronze medallist at the World Championships, and from 2015 to 2022, he has been in every World Championships final. He has been there in every Olympic Games final. And he has been among the best , missing a medal here and there but he used all his experience on his last jump at the World Championships and he won the gold medal. So that experience is making a big difference for us athletes.

Jonathan: Sree, this is slightly unrelated to long jumping. At least I think it is unrelated to long jumping, but I’ve never seen you wear specs before. Is it a new thing or...?

Sreeshankar: Sir, I’ve got vision issues. Cylindrical.

Jonathan: Can I ask you about it? Is it something you can talk about?

Sreeshankar: Nothing much about it. I’ve been reading books a lot. One day, I was reading a newspaper and I started to zoom my vision like this so I told my dad. I was feeling pain in my eyes when I was watching a screen for a long time or reading a newspaper for a long duration, I was straining my eyes. So I decided to go and check it. When I went to check it, the doctor said there is power, you need to wear these glasses. Actually, I don’t really like to wear these glasses because they look really weird on me.

Jonathan: Actually they look really cool on you so I was wondering whether it was fashion or you really need it.

Sreeshankar: No one wears specs for fashion! This thing is very irritating. But if I look at the screen for a long time, I might strain my eyes, so I am wearing it now. Rest of the time I am not wearing it at all.

Jonathan: So does it affect you when you are jumping because obviously you are looking for the board. Does it affect you in any way? Obviously there are many people across sports who have vision issues but does it affect you in any way?

Sreeshankar: No not really. Because the long jump board is 20 cm long so that big thing I can see pretty well

And when we hit the board, it isn’t as if we go there to watch and then hit the board. It is a calculative approach. We feel that we are going to hit the board and then we run through it. We don’t stand there and look at it. So in that particular way my vision isn’t tampering too much with my performance. But when I am reading or something, then that is the time I need to put on these glasses.

Jonathan: I’m guessing you are mostly reading digital stuff. You aren’t really reading print or paper

Sreeshankar: I do read print stuff. My sleep routine is very bad. So my friend suggested I read this - Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker.

Jonathan: What have you figured out from that book?

Sreeshankar: The thing is that I have only reached the 43rd page right now. I haven’t figured out anything yet. But by the end of the book, I’m sure I will be able to realise that I have been doing a really big disaster all these years. Because my sleep pattern is very very bad. Yesterday I slept at 1 am. My dad doesn’t know that but I guess he will from this podcast. I’m openly saying I slept at 1am yesterday. But I make sure I wake up after eight hours or 8.5 hours because I woke up at 9.30am. I just finished my breakfast real quick, put on this t-shirt and jumped onto this podcast.

Jonathan: We should probably have set up the podcast a little earlier, then you would have slept earlier as well.

Sreeshankar: No! That’s why I said let’s do the podcast at 11am. Because I knew I’m going to wake up only at 9 am!

Jonathan: But Sree, when you are talking about the mechanics of long jumping and how you don’t look at the board, that’s one thing that has interested me. Because I believe you run up from 45-50m. If you are fouling the board, is it just easy to say why doesn’t he go from 46 m or 47m. Does that make a difference? Can you tell me a little bit of the mechanics of how you decide how long your run up should be? Why is it that distance?

Sreeshankar: Approach is a simple thing and at the same time it is very complicated. If we look at it from an easy aspect, the long jump approach is very easy and calculative. For all the athletes, it is different but for me it is a 19-step approach. I have a specific kind of stride pattern. With that stride pattern, if I run a 19-stride approach, then my approach comes to about 45-46m or probably 44.50 to 46m depending on the track. That’s why I have the 19-step approach. A lot of athletes use an initial skip, like they have a jog and then start from one particular spot and they take 18 or 16 steps. -- like how Tentoglou is doing or Jeswin is doing.

It all depends on the comfort of the athletes. But the main purpose of the long jump approach is to get the maximum speed in the last 10 metres. To get the maximum possible horizontal velocity and without losing much speed, converting it into the vertical velocity. That is the main thing with the approach.

I’ve tried different kinds of rhythms. I began the season with a skip. I’m doing an odd number of steps with the 19-step approach. I’ve tried the 20-step approach also – starting with the other leg, just to see if my speed is going right in the last 10 metres of the approach. Basically for all the athletes across the world, 45 to 46-47m is the standard distance for an approach. It depends on your comfort if you are taking a skip approach or you are going with a single step-- like what I am doing – I just stand there, take my 19 steps and jump. It basically depends on the comfort of the athlete. But the main thing is to have the maximum speed in the last 10m .

Ipsit: Jon,I want to come in here with a related question. You are talking about speed in the last 10m, Sreeshankar How fast are you?

Sreeshankar: In the last ten metres?

Ipsit: I’m sure you have done 100m.

Sreeshankar: I’ve done that in training but I’ve not done that competitively. But I am quite fast in the 100mI. I am sure I am having good speed.

I asked this question because I grew up in an era where Carl Lewis was t9, he dominant long jumper and when he was really good, he killed the competition. In his last gold medal win, he did it in his first jump because he knew he didn’t have it. He had a torrid qualifying in the USA and came to the Olympics and killed it in the first jump.

Sreeshankar: 8.70 first jump!

Ipsit: He was crazy. But his flat speed was very nice. Those are rarities these days.People don’t double up. In fact, it has happened the other way with Lamont Marcell Jacobs. He was a long jumper who won the 100m gold.

Sreeshankar: And he switched to the 100m.

Ipsit: Because you spoke about speed, that’s why I asked this – your mechanics of sprinting.

Sreeshankar: Carl Lewis was a once-in-a-generation athlete, once-in-two centuries maybe. Because doing the 100m, 200m and then killing it in the long jump is incredible. And he also had. 9.7 speed and he also took off without losing any speed. So maximum translation of horizontal velocity into vertical velocity. It’s a treat to watch, poetry in motion. It’s like a moving work of art. I cannot find words to describe how Carl Lewis jumps.

When we first got a computer at home, the first thing my father got was a CD which had a documentary of Carl Lewis. His running mechanics, how he jumps, how he trains and stuff like that. It was a one-hour-long documentary. That was the first thing I watched on our computer when we got it home. Carl Lewis is an incredible jumper. And also Marcel Jacobs, technique wise – he is a form sprinter. His technique is absolutely incredible. And all the speed comes because of the proper running mechanics he has. He did long jump but he had knee issues and shifted to the 100m and won gold in Tokyo. But he is also an incredible sprinter.

Ipsit: He still identifies himself as a long jumper.

Sreeshankar: Yeah, his instagram ID is crazy long jumper.

Ipsit: He still has never given up on that love. But talking about mechanics, you are also a remarkably built athlete. I’ve seen you go from wiry and strong to right now - your lower body, you are packing muscle. Your lower body is strong right now. I can see that. But you have somehow maintained the balance. You have kept your top shape really in control but you have really blazed away with that. Is it a conscious decision to generate power, get speedier, get faster with your take off and all that? Has it happened quickly? It has taken some for you to build this I think.

Sreeshankar: Actually my dad has planned all my weight training schedules in such a way that it is optimal for the long jump. Actually I am not bulking much into my upper body because that might restrict my movement in the arm swings and everything.

We focus more on power and power-based movements, rather than just building strength. For strength, we build the hypertrophy of the muscles. We do heavier reps like 80 percent (of 1 rep max) for five or six repetitions. But this time we are focusing more on power-based training like we are moving light weight quite fast. Earlier I used to squat around 300 kg heavy quarter squat but now I am focussing more on a 200kg half squat, with good propulsion and good speed so that the power output is quite good. That’s what we are focusing upon right now. All the power based movements. Also, I think I’ve told this in an interview before, I’d spoken to Dr. Klaus. Because I am always curious to learn about all these factors because I can always relate these to my physics which I learned in school and college also. So I asked Dr. Klaus – coach what is more important – strength or power?

So, coach was like – obviously power, because strength is just a small aspect to measure the quantity of power. And everything for a long jumper or a javelin thrower, what’s more important is power. For Neeraj bhaiyya for instance, it all depends on how fast he is able to put out the throw. The speed of his arm is very important for his throw, and he is also very strong. Power is how fast you can exert the force, how fast you can translate that force with respect to speed. So for a long jumper also, power you can generate at take off is very important. If I’m able to use 100 Newton force in a very small factor of time that results in a very high power output and it obviously results in a big jump. So we have been focusing a lot on power-based training and that is also helping to stay injury-free and more fresh in other training also because I am not lifting too much or too heavy and spoiling my technique or injuring my body. That’s the thing. It’s like my father has prepared the training program and weightlifting program so that everything is pretty much locked in.

Ipsit: Jon, Sree has brought in his father

Jonathan: Sree obviously you have been training with your dad from your childhood. He’s been an athlete himself. What sort of a dad was he in training? Was he one of the ‘hanikarak bapus’ that you have seen in Dangal? What kind of a dad was he?

Sreeshankar: When we are on the track, he is very very strict. He is a disciplinarian. He wants discipline in the track. Even if my friends or family come to watch me training and they start talking, he never likes that. He is focussed on training and if some random small kids run to the track, and if they start running or playing and if my dad puts some cones for my marks and if they run and go and pick those cones, that’s it. He shouts at that kid as if he was a grown up. I’ll tell him to be calm, come on! He’s just a small kid. He’s like, ‘I’ve measured all the distances correctly and placed the cone. Why does he want to take that cone? Why are his parents so irresponsible?’

When it is in training, he is so focussed, so committed and so strict about that. His theory is that if we lose focus in training, and if we take maza during training, there are chances of picking up injuries. So in training, during those three hours or four hours, that’s the time I need to have my full focus and concentration in it. Of course, there are sessions when I can relax and chill out but most of the sessions are technical sessions or speed sessions and he never entertains any sort of entertainment or any sort of distractions. He has that kind of focus and I’ve been used to that sort of schedule and routine for a very long period of time. So I’m also used to that sort of disciplinarian attitude when it comes to important sessions.

Earlier when I was a kid, when I was in school in the 8th standard or 9th standard, he would tell me I needed to sleep before going for the training session. Probably one or two hours because for him sleep is very important and that’s what I am really lacking upon. But I must make sure I sleep for one hour or one and a half hours before every training session so that I get ready for the evening session. He used to say I have to sleep before the jump session. I have to sleep correctly before a weight training session. I have to sleep correctly before a sprint session. So I have been trained that way for a very long period of time, from my childhood days. So I’m quite used to it. So now my dad doesn’t have to say you have to sleep before your technique session. Now it’s by default. After lunch, I make sure I get a proper power nap of one to one and a half hours so that I am ready for the next session.

That thing is quite in my routine now. He doesn’t have to say anything like get ready for the evening, or get good sleep or eat at this time because I am programmed that way from a very young age, so now everything is kind of a default

Ipsit: Sree,you must have seen your dad’s tracks and shoes, spikes and all that. Did you play anything else as a kid?

Sreeshankar: I played basketball but not at a competitive level because my dad doesn’t allow me to play in tournaments due to the risk of injury. He only allows me to play when he’s around. He’s a good basketball player because when he was a kid, initially when he went to sports school. He trained to be a basketball player and was coached by the national level coach that time in Kerala so his fundamentals of basketball were really good for him. His shooting mechanics are also very good, but unfortunately he didn’t teach me any of that because he is very strict about me not going to the court which we have here is not that good and there are chances of injury and he cannot entertain any sort of injury when my sports career is at such a level. So he always advised me not to go to the court. I would say, ‘let’s go and hang around the basketball court, just to have some food.’ He would then agree and come with me. My dad also always makes sure that I’m not running. I’m not going near the fences. I’m not going into the grass. So everything is being taken care of, sir.

Jonathan: World’s worst one-on-one basketball match.

Sreeshankar: One-on-one, I think, at the age of 56, he’ll still cook me up, sir. He will still cook me. I’m telling you honestly. He’s such a solid player because his fundamentals are so good. I’m far more athletic than him. I can sprint, run and shoot, dunk and get the point, but he has those fundamentals, right? So he just has to get that fade away and then shoot. He just scores points.

Jonathan: Can you dunk though?

Sreeshankar: Yeah, I do. I’m a long jumper, so (naturally).

Ipsit: What a question he’ll take off from the three-point arc.

Sreeshankar: No, no, not that far sir. Not as far as these basketball players. Those guys have insane qualities. I don’t have that kind of quality because I don’t have ball control and my fundamentals of basketball are not not that good. I just watch the NBA. I just learn on my own and then my shoots are good. So I think I’ll be a good shooting guard or point guard.

Jonathan: Ohh, nice.

