Paris 2024: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for Olympics with silver at Asian Athletics Championship

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bagged silver at the Asian Athletics Championship 2023 and secured a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

Yu Tang Lin of Chinese Taipei clinched gold with an effort with of 8.40m (+0.3), with while Sreeshankar had a leap of 8.37m (-1.1). China’s Mingkun Zhang finished third with a jump of 8.08m.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had five jumps over 8m in the competition, with the best making him the first field athlete from India to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The qualification mark for Paris 2024 in men’s long jump is 8.27m.