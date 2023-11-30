MagazineBuy Print

Sreeshankar to receive Jimmy George Award

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a plaque. Jimmy George’s brothers, Jose (committee head), Robert Bobby, Sebastian and Stanley along with Olympian Anju Bobby George were the members of the award committee.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 15:06 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar.
FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Olympian Murali Sreeshankar, the long jump silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, has won the 35th Jimmy George Foundation award for the best sportsperson of Kerala.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a plaque. Jimmy George’s brothers, Jose (committee head), Robert Bobby, Sebastian and Stanley along with Olympian Anju Bobby George were the members of the award committee.

Sreeshankar, No. 4 in this year’s World long jump list, won silver medals in the Asian Games in China and Asian Championships in Thailand and also a bronze in the Paris Diamond League this year. He had won the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver in Britain and was seventh in the World Championships in the USA last year.

The award will be presented to Sreeshankar at the Jimmy George Sports Academy at Peravoor, Kannur, on December 22.

