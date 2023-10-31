National Games 2023: Tejaswin breaks Games record in decathlon; Ancy Sojan, Jyothi Yarraji bag gold

Tejaswin Shankar’s presence – an Asian Games silver medallist – in the decathlon gives the 10-eventer a new sparkle.

The 24-year-old from Delhi broke the one-year-old meet record in the 37th National Games at the Bambolim Athletics Stadium on Tuesday on a night when heavy rain forced the athletics competition to take an hour’s break.

Shankar, who holds the national record in the high jump (2.29m, 2018) and the decathlon (7666 points, 2023 Asiad), had a best of 2.17m in his pet event here.

“I wanted to motivate my domestic buddies, that’s why I did the event, otherwise I had no plans of competing in the National Games,” Shankar, who finished with 7199 points, told Sportstar.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics in mind, he will be focusing on the high jump next year. His national record in the event came in 2018 and he is surprised that he is getting some good high jumps in the decathlon.

“Seeing some positives in the high jump... in spite of being in heavy load, having a long competitive season, I could jump 2.17m here. Feel like the high jump is definitely there. I’m planning to go to the US in December, go back to the same coach and focus on the high jump for at least six months, give it my all up until the Olympics.

“It’s kind of funny...when I’m not training for the decathlon, I’m jumping 2.27m and when I’m training for the decathlon, I’m doing 2.24.”

Meanwhile, Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan won the women’s long jump title after a hot duel with her Kerala State-mate Nayana James. The difference between the two was just one centimetre.

Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan, who won the gold medal at the National Games, in action in Goa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu men and Andhra Pradesh women won the women’s 4x100m relay while Haryana’s Shilpa Rani took the women’s javelin throw gold. Asian Games champion Annu Rani’s name figured in the start list but she did not compete today.

In swimming, Maharashtra’s husband-wife duo of Virdhawal Khade and Rujuta Khade emerged as the fastest in the men’s and women’s sections and with meet records too at the Campal Sports Complex.