P.V. Sindhu on Tuesday confirmed that she has a niggle on her left knee after she was forced to retire mid-match due to a knee issue at the French Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 on Thursday.
The World No. 10 took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to share an injury update with the caption, “Determined to come back firing on all cylinders ❤️ Not the ideal update, but going to make this count 🤫 Let’s do this 💪 @DrZeinia , @OGQ_India and my whole team.”
“After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we’ve found a niggle in my left knee. In hindsight, conceding the match was the best decision,” wrote the 28-year-old in a written statement.
She also provided an update on the advice she received from the doctors and vowed to focus on the upcoming Paris Games. “Doctors have advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics,” added the Hyderabad-born shuttler.
Sindhu concluded by thanking everyone for their support before vowing to “come back on the court very soon.”
READ MORE: PV Sindhu wins against Katethong in the quarterfinals of the BWF Denmark Open 2023
Before conceding the match against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, Sindhu clinched the opening game 21-18. However, at 1-1 in the second game, the two-time Olympic medallist stretched herself far too much, resulting in the injury to her knee.
Sindhu had defeated seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 12-21, 21-18, 21-15 in the opening round.
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs BAN: Fakhar says Pakistan is targetting semifinal spot, admits defeat to India hurt morale
- Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS 0-0 ETT, King Cup of Champions, Ronaldo booked post VAR controversy, Two red cards given
- Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to come back ‘firing on all cylinders’
- Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host FIFA World Cup 2034
- ODI World Cup 2023: What do India, South Africa and Pakistan need to do to reach semifinals? qualification scenarios explained
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE