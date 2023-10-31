MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to come back ‘firing on all cylinders’ 

The 28-year-old Indian shuttler also provided an update on the advice she received from the doctors and vowed to focus on the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 22:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s PV Sindhu in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

P.V. Sindhu on Tuesday confirmed that she has a niggle on her left knee after she was forced to retire mid-match due to a knee issue at the French Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 on Thursday.

The World No. 10 took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to share an injury update with the caption, “Determined to come back firing on all cylinders ❤️ Not the ideal update, but going to make this count 🤫 Let’s do this 💪 @DrZeinia , @OGQ_India and my whole team.” 

“After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we’ve found a niggle in my left knee. In hindsight, conceding the match was the best decision,” wrote the 28-year-old in a written statement.

She also provided an update on the advice she received from the doctors and vowed to focus on the upcoming Paris Games. “Doctors have advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics,” added the Hyderabad-born shuttler.

Sindhu concluded by thanking everyone for their support before vowing to “come back on the court very soon.”

READ MORE: PV Sindhu wins against Katethong in the quarterfinals of the BWF Denmark Open 2023 

Before conceding the match against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, Sindhu clinched the opening game 21-18. However, at 1-1 in the second game, the two-time Olympic medallist stretched herself far too much, resulting in the injury to her knee.

Sindhu had defeated seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 12-21, 21-18, 21-15 in the opening round.

Related stories

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

French Open /

BWF /

BWF World Tour Super 750 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN: Fakhar says Pakistan is targetting semifinal spot, admits defeat to India hurt morale
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS 0-0 ETT, King Cup of Champions, Ronaldo booked post VAR controversy, Two red cards given
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to come back ‘firing on all cylinders’ 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host FIFA World Cup 2034
    Reuters
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: What do India, South Africa and Pakistan need to do to reach semifinals? qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to come back ‘firing on all cylinders’ 
    Team Sportstar
  2. How Anupama Upadhyaya applied her Asian Games learnings to bag National Games gold
    Sahil Mathur
  3. French Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag lose, Sindhu retires with knee issue in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shlok, a contemporary of Satwik-Chirag, carves his niche as pioneering USA badminton coach
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Satwik-Chirag enter second round of French Open, Sindhu beats Tunjung to advance
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN: Fakhar says Pakistan is targetting semifinal spot, admits defeat to India hurt morale
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS 0-0 ETT, King Cup of Champions, Ronaldo booked post VAR controversy, Two red cards given
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to come back ‘firing on all cylinders’ 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host FIFA World Cup 2034
    Reuters
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: What do India, South Africa and Pakistan need to do to reach semifinals? qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment