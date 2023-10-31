Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to come back ‘firing on all cylinders’ 

P.V. Sindhu on Tuesday confirmed that she has a niggle on her left knee after she was forced to retire mid-match due to a knee issue at the French Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 on Thursday.

The World No. 10 took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to share an injury update with the caption, “Determined to come back firing on all cylinders ❤️ Not the ideal update, but going to make this count 🤫 Let’s do this 💪 @DrZeinia , @OGQ_India and my whole team.”

“After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we’ve found a niggle in my left knee. In hindsight, conceding the match was the best decision,” wrote the 28-year-old in a written statement.

She also provided an update on the advice she received from the doctors and vowed to focus on the upcoming Paris Games. “Doctors have advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics,” added the Hyderabad-born shuttler.

Sindhu concluded by thanking everyone for their support before vowing to “come back on the court very soon.”

Before conceding the match against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, Sindhu clinched the opening game 21-18. However, at 1-1 in the second game, the two-time Olympic medallist stretched herself far too much, resulting in the injury to her knee.

Sindhu had defeated seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 12-21, 21-18, 21-15 in the opening round.