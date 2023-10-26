French Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag lose, Sindhu retires with knee issue in round of 16

Indian challenge at the French Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750, ended on Thursday as P.V. Sindhu was forced to retire mid-match due to a knee issue while defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the round of 16 in Rennes.

World No. 10 Sindhu clinched the opening game 21-18 against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong. However, at 1-1 in the second game, the two-time Olympic medallist stretched herself far too much, resulting in the injury to her knee.

Sindhu applied the magic spray and sought the tournament doctor’s help. She consulted her coach Hafiz Hashim twice, and received a yellow card before deciding to concede the match to Katethong, who advanced to the quarterfinals.

Sindhu had defeated seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 12-21, 21-18, 21-15 in the opening round.

Later in the day, World No. 1 and Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down 23-25, 21-19, 19-21 against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in their second-round match.