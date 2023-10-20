India’s two time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu claims victory against Thai shuttler, Supanida Katethong in the quarterfinals of the BWF Denmark Open 2023 with a final score of 2-0.
After a tight contest in the first set, Sindhu emerged victorious with a score of 21-19. In the second set, Sindhu showed more aggression and dominance on the court and comfortably won 21-12.
More to Follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- PV Sindhu wins against Katethong in the quarterfinals of the BWF Denmark Open 2023
- ‘They didn’t allow me to wear a black shirt’: Fans barred from wearing black at Australia vs Pakistan World Cup game
- Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Openers Imam, Shafique get Pakistan past 50 in 368 chase
- UFC 294: Anshul Jubli’s opponent Mike Breeden misses weight by 3.5lbs, Indian fighter goes ahead with the fight
- ISL 2023-24: Goals important, but clean sheets need of the hour, says Chennaiyin FC midfielder Crivellaro
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE