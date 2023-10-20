PV Sindhu wins against Katethong in the quarterfinals of the BWF Denmark Open 2023 

India’s two time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu claims victory against Thai shuttler, Supanida Katethong in the quarterfinals of the BWF Denmark Open 2023 with a final score of 2-0.

After a tight contest in the first set, Sindhu emerged victorious with a score of 21-19. In the second set, Sindhu showed more aggression and dominance on the court and comfortably won 21-12.

More to Follow.