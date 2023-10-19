MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Financial investigators probing suspected contracts descend again on HQ of Paris Olympics organisers

The Paris organizing committee said in a short statement that the national financial prosecution service visited its north Paris offices on Wednesday “and obtained all the information it requested.”

Published : Oct 19, 2023 21:41 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Saint-Denis, outside Paris
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Saint-Denis, outside Paris | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Saint-Denis, outside Paris | Photo Credit: AP

Organisers of next year’s Paris Olympics said their headquarters have again been visited by French financial prosecutors who are investigating suspicions of favoritism, conflicts of interest and misuse of funds in the awarding of contracts.

The Paris organizing committee said Thursday in a short statement that the national financial prosecution service visited its north Paris offices on Wednesday “and obtained all the information it requested.”

“Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigation, as it has always done,” the statement said.

The headquarters were first searched in June.

ALSO READ | PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals of Denmark Open

Financial investigators have been zeroing in on 20 or so of the many hundreds of business contracts that Olympic organizers have signed as they race to prepare the French capital for 10,500 athletes and millions of spectators.

In an Associated Press interview, Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet previously vigorously defended colleagues whose homes also have been searched.

Estanguet insisted that the two financial probes of Paris Games contract awards bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have for decades dogged the Olympic movement and its biggest event, including the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the bribery-plagued 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Last month, the chief financial prosecutor said their probes have not revealed any serious corruption or influence peddling and that any potential infractions are “mainly formal.”

“It’s about favoritism, of illegal interest-taking,” the prosecutor, Jean-Francois Bohnert, told RTL radio. “It’s about the way certain contracts have been distributed, the arrangements ... But I don’t see any elements, at least not at this stage, that would lead the investigation towards the most serious cases of corruption or influence peddling.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Olympic Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on top, Virat Kohli second
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023 most wickets after IND vs BAN: Santner leads race; Bumrah second
    Team Sportstar
  3. Financial investigators probing suspected contracts descend again on HQ of Paris Olympics organisers
    AP
  4. Saudi Arabia spending big on show jumping ahead of Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Financial investigators probing suspected contracts descend again on HQ of Paris Olympics organisers
    AP
  2. Saudi Arabia spending big on show jumping ahead of Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Putin accuses IOC of using Olympics for politics and racism after Russia is banned from the Games
    Reuters
  5. Pan American Games 2023: Top nine Olympic medallists to watch out for
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on top, Virat Kohli second
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023 most wickets after IND vs BAN: Santner leads race; Bumrah second
    Team Sportstar
  3. Financial investigators probing suspected contracts descend again on HQ of Paris Olympics organisers
    AP
  4. Saudi Arabia spending big on show jumping ahead of Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. India’s quest for a balancing act: An injured Hardik Pandya and the Shardul Thakur question
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment