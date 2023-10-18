MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serena Williams has a two-book deal, starting with an ‘‘intimate’‘ and ‘‘open-hearted’‘ memoir about her career

The tennis great has a two-book deal with the Random House Publishing Group, starting with an “intimate” memoir. The book is not yet titled and does not have a release date.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 20:00 IST , New York - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO - The tennis great Serena Williams has a two-book deal with the Random House Publishing
FILE PHOTO - The tennis great Serena Williams has a two-book deal with the Random House Publishing | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - The tennis great Serena Williams has a two-book deal with the Random House Publishing | Photo Credit: AP

Now that she’s stepped back from the sport she dominated like few others, Serena Williams is ready to reflect.

The tennis great has a two-book deal with the Random House Publishing Group, starting with an “intimate” memoir in which she will open up about everything from her childhood and early tennis training, dramatized in the 2021 film “King Richard,” to her extraordinary career and the obstacles and setbacks she endured along the way. The book is not yet titled and does not have a release date.

“For so long, all I was focused on was winning, and I never sat down to look back and reflect on my life and career,” Williams, who in August gave birth to her second child, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Over the last year I’ve really enjoyed taking the time with my growing family to celebrate my accomplishments and explore my other passions. I couldn’t be at a more perfect place to be able to take-on such a personal intimate project, and there’s no one I would rather do it with than the team at Random House.”

ALSO READ | Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches, makes it to Japan Open quarterfinals

The second book, also untitled, will be an “inspirational” work, according to Random House, which announced that “Williams will offer rules for living that draw on her experiences as a philanthropist and advocate, her career as an investment unicorn with Serena Ventures, and someone who has long sought to lift a diverse and emergent generation of young women whose aspirations are not confined to the court.”

Williams, 42, announced her retirement, famously eschewing that term and saying instead she was “evolving” away from professional tennis, shortly before the 2022 U.S. Open. She has not played since that tournament, which included a second-round victory over World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit before a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams left the sport with 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, another 14 in doubles with her sister Venus, more than 300 weeks at No. 1 in the rankings and four Olympic gold medals. She also has been widely cited for breaking down racial barriers in tennis and racial and gender barriers in sports and beyond.

In an essay published in Vogue last year, she wrote that she hoped that because of her success “women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court. They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all.” Her previous books include a memoir from 2009, “On the Line,” and a picture story, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” released last year.

In its press release Wednesday, Random House announced that her new memoir would be an “open-hearted exploration of the experiences that have shaped her life.”

Williams will share her thoughts on “overcoming scrutiny and attacks in a predominantly white and male-dominated sport, navigating devastating losses on and off the court, falling in love with tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, celebrating body diversity and expanding the confines of style in sports and pop culture, bringing awareness to maternal health disparities, and being a devoted mother to her daughters, Olympia and Adira.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Serena Williams /

Anett Kontaveit /

Ajla Tomljanovic /

Olympic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World’s largest cricket museum awaits cricketers and fans ahead of World Cup return to Pune
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Serena Williams has a two-book deal, starting with an ‘‘intimate’‘ and ‘‘open-hearted’‘ memoir about her career
    PTI
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ in control vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: No discussion on rotation policy as Indian bowling unit looks to carry momentum
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: In-form India faces tricky Bangladesh in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Serena Williams has a two-book deal, starting with an ‘‘intimate’‘ and ‘‘open-hearted’‘ memoir about her career
    PTI
  2. Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches, makes it to Japan Open quarterfinals, Bouzkova advances in China
    AP
  3. Taylor Fritz starts Japan Open defence with a win
    AFP
  4. Zverev exits Japan Open after ‘horrible’ first round
    AFP
  5. Zheng Qinwen takes second career title at Zhengzhou Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World’s largest cricket museum awaits cricketers and fans ahead of World Cup return to Pune
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Serena Williams has a two-book deal, starting with an ‘‘intimate’‘ and ‘‘open-hearted’‘ memoir about her career
    PTI
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ in control vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: No discussion on rotation policy as Indian bowling unit looks to carry momentum
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: In-form India faces tricky Bangladesh in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment