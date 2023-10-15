MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canada’s Fernandez returns to form with Hong Kong title

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez won her third WTA title with a hard-fought victory over ailing Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 18:38 IST , Hong Kong - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Leylah Fernandez in action.
Leylah Fernandez in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Leylah Fernandez in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez won her third WTA title with a hard-fought victory over ailing Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

The 2021 US Open finalist triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 after two hours and 49 minutes at Victoria Park stadium.

Fernandez, ranked 60th in the world, has endured a lean couple of years after losing the Flushing Meadows final to fellow teenager Emma Raducanu two years ago.

“We had a very, very hard past couple of years,” the 21-year-old said as she thanked her team.

READ | Hurkacz beats Rublev to win Shanghai Masters in thriller

“The hard work is paying off,” said Fernandez, who won the Monterrey title in 2021 and 2022.

Fan favourite Fernandez, born in Montreal but with a Philippine background, also thanked the Hong Kong crowd for their support.

It had appeared the diminutive left-hander might be blasted off court as Siniakova broke her serve in the third game of the first set between the unseeded finalists.

The 85th-ranked Czech’s groundstrokes were stronger and allowed her to move Fernandez around the court.

Siniakova’s movement became restricted and she lost her first two service games of the second set before leaving the court for treatment.

She returned with her left thigh strapped and ground her way back to break Fernandez in the sixth game, the Canadian grimly hanging on.

Siniakova then crashed to the court after stretching for a Fernandez backhand in the first game of the deciding set.

She cried in pain and left the court for more treatment, returning with her right thigh bandaged as well.

Siniakova fought on, the players swapping four straight service breaks before Fernandez served out the match on her second championship point.

“Today was a very tough battle and I enjoyed every moment of it, so thank you for making this hard for me,” Fernandez said to her opponent.

Related Topics

Leylah Fernandez /

Katerina Siniakova /

Hong Kong Open /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canada’s Fernandez returns to form with Hong Kong title
    AFP
  2. ENG vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bairstow falls early in chase for England vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOC members call on President Bach to stay on past end of term in 2025
    Reuters
  4. Cometh the hour, cometh Kuldeep
    Shayan Acharya
  5. I was on the verge of saying goodbye to sport before Asian Games, says Annu Rani
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Canada’s Fernandez returns to form with Hong Kong title
    AFP
  2. Hurkacz beats Rublev to win Shanghai Masters in thriller
    AFP
  3. Pegula beats Yuan to claim Korea Open title
    AP
  4. Zhengzhou Open 2023: China’s Zheng Qinwen vows ‘aggressive’ play in final
    AFP
  5. Shanghai Masters 2023: Rublev beats Dimitrov, sets up final with Hurkacz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canada’s Fernandez returns to form with Hong Kong title
    AFP
  2. ENG vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bairstow falls early in chase for England vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOC members call on President Bach to stay on past end of term in 2025
    Reuters
  4. Cometh the hour, cometh Kuldeep
    Shayan Acharya
  5. I was on the verge of saying goodbye to sport before Asian Games, says Annu Rani
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment