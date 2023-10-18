MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 

The East African nation was banned by World Aquatics in 2019 after the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) failed to meet election deadlines.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 20:39 IST , Nairobi - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative image: Kenya was banned by World Aquatics in 2019 after its Swimming Federation failed to meet election deadlines.
Representative image: Kenya was banned by World Aquatics in 2019 after its Swimming Federation failed to meet election deadlines. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative image: Kenya was banned by World Aquatics in 2019 after its Swimming Federation failed to meet election deadlines. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Kenyan swimmers will be allowed to resume international competitions after the global swimming federation lifted a four-year ban, according to the country’s Olympic committee.

The East African nation was banned by World Aquatics in 2019 after the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) failed to meet election deadlines.

KSF also faced allegations of discrimination while selecting swimmers for national, regional and continental competitions.

Kenya’s Olympic committee said the ban had been lifted “with immediate effect”.

READ MORE: Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru hit with 10-year doping ban by AIU

“Kenyan swimmers can now fly our flag proudly,” said secretary general Francis Mutuku on Tuesday. “While the ban has been lifted, the hard work starts to ensure compliance with all the requisite laws and regulations.”

Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba on Tuesday said the lifting of the ban was a “great day for Kenyan swimming” and expressed optimism that the team will compete at next year’s Paris Olympics.

The government “is committed to revitalising and growing swimming alongside all sports disciplines in the country,” Namwamba said on X, formerly Twitter.

READ MORE: Marathon world record holder Kiptum sidesteps talk of two-hour mark

The minister faced criticism for doing little to turn the fortunes of swimming around and in August was called in front of a parliamentary watchdog to answer allegations of mismanagement.

Kenya’s swimming has been embroiled in controversy since 2016 when the then-head of the national board was arrested for embezzlement at the Rio Olympics.

World Aquatics last year established a committee to run KSF and ordered the body to elect a new leader before the ban could be lifted.

Related stories

Related Topics

Swimming /

World Aquatics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 most wickets after NZ vs AFG: Santner leads race; Bumrah third
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 
    AFP
  3. Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches, makes it to Japan Open quarterfinals, Bouzkova advances in China
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 18
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle confirms Tonali under investigation for illegal betting
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023, swimming preview: Full squad, schedule, list of competitions
    Netra V
  3. Olympic champion Titmus has surgery to remove benign tumours
    Reuters
  4. China’s Sun Yang hints at return to swimming after doping ban
    AFP
  5. Adam Peaty in training bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 most wickets after NZ vs AFG: Santner leads race; Bumrah third
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 
    AFP
  3. Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches, makes it to Japan Open quarterfinals, Bouzkova advances in China
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 18
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle confirms Tonali under investigation for illegal betting
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment