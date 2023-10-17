MagazineBuy Print

Formula One: Mcllroy, Mahomes and Kelce join investors in Alpine

Otro Capital, who bought into the F1 team in June with RedBird Capital Partners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, announced additions to its investment group on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 19:58 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo - an Alpine car makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit.
File Photo - an Alpine car makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo - an Alpine car makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and golfer Rory McIlroy have joined a cast of top athletes in investing in the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team.

On Tuesday, Otro Capital, who bought into the team in June with RedBird Capital Partners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, announced additions to its investment group.

They included former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and football players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata.

Roger Ehrenberg, an investor in the Miami Marlins baseball team and Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake, was also involved.

“These are best-in-class investors, athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs and they are all committed to elevating the Alpine F1 team,” said Otro Capital’s co-founder Alec Scheiner in a statement.

Otro said it would help complement work in media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.

The announcement comes in the week of the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin, Texas, and with a night race in Las Vegas coming up in November.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up,” it quoted Mahomes as saying.

“It’s an exciting time for the sport and an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth,” he added.

Otro is part of an investor group that paid 200 million euros ($210.88 million) for a 24 per cent equity stake in Alpine. The deal valued the British-based team at around $900 million.

RedBird, run by former Goldman Sachs banker Gerry Cardinale, is an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Premier League side Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

Alpine are currently sixth in the Formula One constructors’ standings.

