MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stroll apologises to FIA after given written warning due to ill-behaviour in Qatar GP

Stroll failed to progress beyond the first phase of qualifying in Qatar and was seen throwing his steering wheel out of the car in the garage and shoving trainer Henry Howe.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 23:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lance Stroll of Aston Martin F1 Team handed written warning by FIA after ill-behaviour in Qatar GP qualifying
Lance Stroll of Aston Martin F1 Team handed written warning by FIA after ill-behaviour in Qatar GP qualifying | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin F1 Team handed written warning by FIA after ill-behaviour in Qatar GP qualifying | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll has apologised to Formula One’s governing body for his behaviour at last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix and been given a written warning, the FIA said on Friday.

A spokesman said the 24-year-old Canadian driver, son of team owner Lawrence, had apologised to the FIA’s compliance officer.

“The compliance officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA code of ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set forth by the sporting regulations,” he added.

“The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment.”

READ MORE | Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025

Stroll failed to progress beyond the first phase of qualifying in Qatar and was seen throwing his steering wheel out of the car in the garage and shoving trainer Henry Howe.

Howe was trying to direct Stroll to the FIA garage for a mandatory weigh-in, with drivers obliged to go via the pitlane rather than the paddock.

Stroll also criticised penalties he received for track limits violations in Sunday’s race and was outspoken about the extreme weather conditions.

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Lance Stroll /

Aston Martin /

Qatar Grand Prix /

FIA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stroll apologises to FIA after given written warning due to ill-behaviour in Qatar GP
    Reuters
  2. Gio Reyna could play under Berhalter for the first time since family feud when USA faces Germany
    Reuters
  3. After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India vs Pakistan: Visualisation and adaptability key for bowlers on pitch favourable to batters, says Irfan Pathan
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan: Will play three spinners if needed in ICC World Cup 2023 match
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Stroll apologises to FIA after given written warning due to ill-behaviour in Qatar GP
    Reuters
  2. Espargaro clocks record Indonesia MotoGP lap, Bagnaia struggles
    AFP
  3. Indian F2 racer Kush Maini to be mentored by former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen
    PTI
  4. Mad Max on the wheel: Verstappen completes hat-trick of Formula One titles
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. F1 reached safety limit in Qatar Grand Prix: Way too hot to drive, says drivers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stroll apologises to FIA after given written warning due to ill-behaviour in Qatar GP
    Reuters
  2. Gio Reyna could play under Berhalter for the first time since family feud when USA faces Germany
    Reuters
  3. After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India vs Pakistan: Visualisation and adaptability key for bowlers on pitch favourable to batters, says Irfan Pathan
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan: Will play three spinners if needed in ICC World Cup 2023 match
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment