MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez will join Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing for the 2024 season, the team said Thursday, days after it was announced he would leave Honda, where he won six world MotoGP titles.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 12:59 IST , Lombok, Indonesia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Marc Marquez.
FILE PHOTO: Marc Marquez. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marc Marquez. | Photo Credit: AFP

Marc Marquez will join Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing for the 2024 season, the team said Thursday, days after it was announced he would leave Honda, where he won six world MotoGP titles.

“The Gresini Family is pleased to announce the arrival of Marc Marquez for the 2024 season,” the team said in a statement on the MotoGP website.

“Starting next season, he will be the new standard bearer of Gresini Racing MotoGP alongside his brother Alex,” it said.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who has been hampered by injury since the start of the 2020 season, had one year left on a four-year deal with Honda.

Both parties agreed to go their separate ways a year early.

“I’m excited about this new challenge. It wasn’t an easy decision because it’s a big change in every way,” Marquez said in the statement.

“But sometimes in life, it’s important to get out of your comfort zone and put yourself through the paces in order to keep growing.”

ALSO READ
FIA to take action after Qatar GP ‘extreme weather’

He said he would likely have to adapt his riding style for the new team after so many years at Honda.

“It won’t be easy. But I’m also sure that the whole Team Gresini will help me a lot. I can’t wait to get to know the team and start working with them,” he said.

- ‘Historical moment’ -Gresini owner Nadia Padovani said it was “a historical moment” for the team.

“The fact that Marc Marquez chose to race with us in the upcoming season is absolutely fantastic and I’m extremely happy to be able to make it official,” she said.

Marquez joined Honda after winning the Moto2 title in 2012.

Padovani said they were sure “he has all the potential to be competitive” next season.

The announcement comes ahead of the Indonesian GP on the resort island of Lombok, with just six races left in the season with the Japanese team.

Marquez became the youngest race winner, at Austin, Texas, in his first season in the premier class and ended the season the youngest champion.

He won the title in five of the next seasons and has 59 wins, 101 podium finishes and 64 pole positions so far in 11 seasons with Honda.

But he has missed 30 starts in the past four campaigns and has not won since Emilia Romagna in October 2021.

Marquez fractured his right arm in the first GP of the 2020 season and underwent a fourth round of surgery in June last year.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marc Marquez /

Gresini Racing /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
    AFP
  2. India’s World Cup campaign gathers momentum: Mixed beginning, promising signs and high hopes as Pakistan clash looms
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Bavuma, de Kock to open for SA vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
    AFP
  2. MotoGP 2023: Ducati’s Bezzecchi aims to race in Indonesia a week after collar bone operation
    AFP
  3. MotoGP 2023: Bezzecchi undergoes collarbone surgery after crash during practice
    AFP
  4. Repsol Honda and Marc Marquez ending collaboration by mutual agreement; Six-time champion set for Gresini Ducati switch
    AFP
  5. Jorge Martin wins sprint at Japan MotoGP, Bagnaia third
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
    AFP
  2. India’s World Cup campaign gathers momentum: Mixed beginning, promising signs and high hopes as Pakistan clash looms
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Bavuma, de Kock to open for SA vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment