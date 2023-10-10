MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Pirelli to remain Formula One’s tyre supplier until 2027

Pirelli said there was also an option, from the FIA and Formula One Management, to extend the partnership for a further season.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 16:55 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Pirelli tyres on display in paddock area of Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia.
FILE PHOTO: Pirelli tyres on display in paddock area of Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia. | Photo Credit: Maxim Shemetov/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pirelli tyres on display in paddock area of Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia. | Photo Credit: Maxim Shemetov/ REUTERS

Pirelli will remain Formula One’s sole tyre supplier until at least 2027 after reaching agreement with the governing body FIA, all parties announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: FIA to take action after Qatar GP ‘extreme weather’

Pirelli said there was also an option, from the FIA and Formula One Management, to extend the partnership for a further season.

The Italian company will also supply tyres to the Formula Two and Three support series.

The latest contract extends Pirelli’s current involvement in Formula One to 18 years in a row.

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

FIA /

Formula 2 /

FIA Formula 3

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: BAN 137/5 (26); Woakes dismisses Litton, ENG nears big win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 262/4 (37); Samarawickrama, de Silva eye big total - PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Pirelli to remain Formula One’s tyre supplier until 2027
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023 the beginning of India’s rise as a sporting nation: Olympic Council of Asia chief, Randhir Singh
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Mendis goes 6th with 65-ball hundred in PAK vs SL, Markram holds record with 49-ball century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Pirelli to remain Formula One’s tyre supplier until 2027
    Reuters
  2. FIA to take action after Qatar GP ‘extreme weather’
    Reuters
  3. Formula 1: McLaren targets Ferrari after edging closer to Aston Martin in Qatar GP
    Reuters
  4. F1 drivers must change tires at least every 18 laps at the Qatar Grand Prix over safety concerns
    AP
  5. Three-time F1 champion Verstappen the most competitive ever: Red Bull boss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: BAN 137/5 (26); Woakes dismisses Litton, ENG nears big win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 262/4 (37); Samarawickrama, de Silva eye big total - PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Pirelli to remain Formula One’s tyre supplier until 2027
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023 the beginning of India’s rise as a sporting nation: Olympic Council of Asia chief, Randhir Singh
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Mendis goes 6th with 65-ball hundred in PAK vs SL, Markram holds record with 49-ball century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment