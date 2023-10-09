MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 reached safety limit in Qatar Grand Prix: Way too hot to drive, says drivers

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon said he had thrown up in his helmet early in the race, such was the heat and humidity, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll told reporters he almost passed out at the wheel.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 10:05 IST , DOHA - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar.
Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images
infoIcon

Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images

Formula One drivers said the sport had reached a limit and needed to heed the warning signs after Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix ended with some on the brink of collapse, vomiting and with severe dehydration.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon said he had thrown up in his helmet early in the race, such was the heat and humidity, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll told reporters he almost passed out at the wheel.

ALSO READ | Max Verstappen adds Qatar win to his title weekend

Williams’ Alex Albon was taken to the circuit medical centre after the race with acute heat exposure, and was later released, while team mate Logan Sargeant felt too unwell to continue and was treated for intense dehydration after stopping.

Others lay on garage floors to recover after the race.

“Today we probably found the limit,” said McLaren’s Lando Norris. “Sad we had to find it that way with some people ending up in the medical centre or passing out. A pretty dangerous thing.

“On TV it probably doesn’t look that physical but when you have people who end up retiring it is too much; for the speeds we are doing it is too dangerous.

“It’s something we need to speak about because it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

Track temperatures during the floodlit night race at the Lusail circuit never dropped below 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit), according to tyre supplier Pirelli, while daytime temperatures nudged above 40 degrees.

‘AN OVEN’

Red Bull’s newly crowned triple world champion Max Verstappen said it was “way too hot to drive”.

Mercedes George Russell said it had been “absolutely brutal” and he felt close to fainting.

Second-placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren looks on in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar.
Second-placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren looks on in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
lightbox-info

Second-placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren looks on in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

“I felt ill during this race. It was insane how hot it was. It was like you were inside an oven,” he added.

“I sometimes train in saunas and you push your body to the limit and you get to a point where it’s too hot and you’re like, ‘I want to get out.’ That was the feeling from about lap 12.”

McLaren’s Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, who finished second, said it was “definitely the hardest race I’ve had in my life. It was hot and basically flat-out the entire time.”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said the sport should take note.

“I think we are close to the limit when you have drivers stopping because they are not able to continue,” said the Frenchman.

“They have the lucidity to stop but they could also crash. It means that we have to pay attention. I think we were very close to the limit or over the limit this weekend.

“It was really extreme, probably too much and we have to pay attention to this.”

The first race in Qatar in 2021 was held in late November while next year’s is scheduled for December. There was no race in 2022 due to the soccer World Cup.

Sunday’s problem was made worse by restrictions on tyre usage for safety reasons, forcing all drivers to make at least three pitstops but also taking away the need for tyre management.

Related Topics

Qatar Grand Prix /

Max Verstappen /

Lando Norris /

Formula 1 /

Red Bull Racing /

Mercedes-AMG

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 reached safety limit in Qatar Grand Prix: Way too hot to drive, says drivers
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal’s win over City sends a message, we must keep believing - Arteta
    Reuters
  3. World Cup: NZ thrashing presents Bangladesh with cheat codes to keep unsteady England down
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Manchester City has come back from worse, says Silva, after two losses
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who have won multiple medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1 reached safety limit in Qatar Grand Prix: Way too hot to drive, says drivers
    Reuters
  2. Qatar Grand Prix: Hamilton takes blame for collision with Russell
    Reuters
  3. Formula 1: Max Verstappen adds Qatar win to his title weekend
    Reuters
  4. Qatar GP 2023: Perez starts from pit lane after Red Bull breaches rules, Sainz out due to fuel problems
    AFP
  5. F1: Verstappen on course for third straight title in Qatar Grand Prix sprint race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 reached safety limit in Qatar Grand Prix: Way too hot to drive, says drivers
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal’s win over City sends a message, we must keep believing - Arteta
    Reuters
  3. World Cup: NZ thrashing presents Bangladesh with cheat codes to keep unsteady England down
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Manchester City has come back from worse, says Silva, after two losses
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who have won multiple medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment