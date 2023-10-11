MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP 2023: Ducati’s Bezzecchi aims to race in Indonesia a week after collar bone operation

Bezzecchi suffered the injury during a practice ride at team owner Valentino Rossi’s ranch. He needs to receive the green light from the doctors on Thursday at the Mandalika circuit, on the island of Lombok.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 21:08 IST

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bezzecchi in a press conference during the Japanese GP
FILE PHOTO: Bezzecchi in a press conference during the Japanese GP | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bezzecchi in a press conference during the Japanese GP | Photo Credit: AFP

Marco Bezzecchi said on Wednesday that he hopes to ride in this weekend’s Indonesian MotoGP, a week after undergoing surgery on a broken collarbone.

“It will be a race against the clock to try to be on track on Friday in Mandalika,” said the Italian who rides for Ducati-VR46.

Bezzecchi suffered the injury during a practice ride at team owner Valentino Rossi’s ranch.

Bezzecchi is third in the rider standings, 54 points behind compatriot Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati and 51 behind Spaniard Jorge Martin, who rides for Ducati-Pramac.

“Immediately after the operation, I saw the possibility of trying to take part in the Grand Prix,” he said.

“We waited 48 hours and after the last medical consultations and a very intensive physiotherapy program...we decided with the team to try to go to Indonesia to be fit to ride.”

Bezzecchi needs to receive the green light from the doctors on Thursday at the Mandalika circuit, on the island of Lombok.

Several other riders will also be returning from injury at the Indonesian Grand Prix, the 15th of 20 rounds in the MotoGP season.

Italian Enea Bastianini of Ducati, who suffered fractures in his left hand and ankle during the Catalan MotoGP at the beginning of September, is expected to receive medical clearance to get back on his bike.

So too is Bezzecchi’s team-mate and compatriot Luca Marini, who fractured his right clavicle during the Indian MotoGP three weeks ago.

Spaniard Alex Marquez of Ducati-Gresini, who broke three ribs in India, could return.

Spaniard Alex Rins, of Honda satellite team LCR, who has been convalescing since breaking the tibia and fibula of his right leg in Mugello at the beginning of June, is hoping to be able to race.

He tried to return to Japan two weeks ago, but gave up after the first day of testing because “the pain was too much”.

