MotoGP 2023: Bezzecchi undergoes collarbone surgery after crash during practice

Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP title challenge has taken a knock with his Ducati-VR46 team announcing Sunday the Italian had undergone surgery on a broken collarbone.

Bezzecchi, third in the world championship standings, 54 points behind compatriot Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and 51 adrift of Spaniard Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac), crashed in training on Saturday.

“Successful surgery for Marco Bezzecchi this morning to reduce the fracture in his right collarbone,” a statement from his VR46 team, which belongs to MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, read.

“The operation was successful. Marco will begin the rehabilitation process immediately: his return on track will be evaluated in the next 48 hours.”

A return date was not announced, which suggests that Bezzecchi could be absent for several weeks.

The riders have three Grands Prix in three weeks starting next week in Indonesia, Australia and Thailand.

The 24-year-old Italian, competing in his second season in the premier motorcycling category, has won three races this year and was still in a position to fight for the world title.

This injury is also a blow for his team, after compatriot Luca Marini also fractured a left collarbone at the end of September.