Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025

Formula One said in a statement that this year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps had seen an attendance of 380,000 across the weekend, an increase of 20,000 on 2022.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 16:42 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

File Photo: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton actin at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.
File Photo: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton actin at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.
File Photo: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton actin at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: AP

Formula One’s Belgian Grand Prix has secured a one-year extension to its current deal, keeping it on the calendar through 2025.

The circuit is the longest on the calendar and one of the fastest but has been in the spotlight for fatal accidents, with the death of French F2 racer Anthoine Hubert in 2019 and Dutch teenager Dilano van ‘t Hoff last July.

Formula One driver’s, members of each team and staff observe a minute’s silence ahead of the race in memory of Anthoine Hubert, who was killed in an accident during a Formula 2 race on Saturday. Valdrin Xhemaj/Pool via REUTERS
Formula One driver's, members of each team and staff observe a minute's silence ahead of the race in memory of Anthoine Hubert, who was killed in an accident during a Formula 2 race on Saturday.
Formula One driver’s, members of each team and staff observe a minute’s silence ahead of the race in memory of Anthoine Hubert, who was killed in an accident during a Formula 2 race on Saturday. Valdrin Xhemaj/Pool via REUTERS | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“Spa is synonymous with Formula One having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing.”

Willy Borsus, minister for the economy of the Wallonia region, said a 2021 study had shown the race generated positive spin-offs of 41.8 million euros ($44.11 million) for the region, after deduction of public funding.

