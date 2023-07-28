MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Szafnauer leads Alpine exodus after Belgian Grand Prix

Alpine, which has a 100-race plan to get to the top, was fourth overall last season and is currently sixth. It has failed to score in its last two races.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 19:44 IST , SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Szafnauer, a paddock veteran, joined from Aston Martin in January last year.
Szafnauer, a paddock veteran, joined from Aston Martin in January last year. | Photo Credit: DAN MULLAN
infoIcon

Szafnauer, a paddock veteran, joined from Aston Martin in January last year. | Photo Credit: DAN MULLAN

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer will leave Renault-owned Alpine after Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix with Bruno Famin taking over as interim principal, the Formula One team said on Friday.

Alpine said the team’s sporting director Alan Permane, who has been at the Enstone factory for 34 years, was leaving by mutual agreement while chief technical officer Pat Fry is joining Williams in the same role.

Alpine Academy director Julian Rouse was named as Permane’s interim replacement while Matt Harman leads the technical team at Enstone.

READ MORE: Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP

“Otmar will continue his duties as normal for this weekend’s race in Belgium, before leaving the team ahead of the summer break,” Alpine said.

Szafnauer, a paddock veteran, joined from Aston Martin in January last year.

He faced an early setback when Australian reserve Oscar Piastri refused the offer of a seat and joined McLaren for 2023 after double world champion Fernando Alonso announced a surprise move to Aston Martin.

Laurent Rossi, the man who appointed Szafnauer, was replaced as chief executive of the Alpine sportscar brand on July 20 and reassigned to unspecified ‘special projects’ within the Renault group.

Rossi had warned in May that he would make changes if performances did not improve, and said the buck stopped with Szafnauer.

Famin already has overall responsibility for all of Alpine’s motorsport activities, including the Formula One team and world endurance, and Szafnauer reported to him after Rossi’s departure.

Alpine, which has a 100-race plan to get to the top, was fourth overall last season and is currently sixth. It has failed to score in its last two races.

Williams said Fry, who has had senior roles at both McLaren and Ferrari, will start work on Nov. 1 in what they saw as quite a coup for the former champions.

“His knowledge and experience will further strengthen the team’s technical capabilities and pursuit of excellence as we build the next chapter of Williams,” said that team’s principal James Vowles.

“Pat has been a core part of winning teams throughout his career, he is one of the most respected experts in our industry and I’m excited to begin work with him when he joins in November.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Alpine F1 /

Belgian Grand Prix /

Formula 1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 173/6, trails by 110 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Szafnauer leads Alpine exodus after Belgian Grand Prix
    Reuters
  4. Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal
    AFP
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Sarvate dismisses Desai on 57; West four down under 120 in 244 chase vs Central; South, East win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1: Szafnauer leads Alpine exodus after Belgian Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen set for five-place grid penalty
    Reuters
  3. Formula E: Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record
    PTI
  4. F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Hamilton trusts FIA to make right decision over safety with rain forecast
    Reuters
  5. 2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix: In-form Verstappen eyes eighth successive race win
    Ritika Srivathsan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 173/6, trails by 110 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Szafnauer leads Alpine exodus after Belgian Grand Prix
    Reuters
  4. Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal
    AFP
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Sarvate dismisses Desai on 57; West four down under 120 in 244 chase vs Central; South, East win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment