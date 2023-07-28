MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula E: Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record

Hughes of Britain, who was driving for the McLaren Formula E Team, went head to head against Lucas di Grassi of the Mahindra Racing team in the ‘Duels’ format.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 15:33 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Jake Hughes (R) poses with his teammate Lucas di Grassi after smashing a world indoor speed record by hitting 218.71kph (135.9mph) inside the ExCeL Centre in a modified version of the electric championship’s Gen3 racecar in London.
Jake Hughes (R) poses with his teammate Lucas di Grassi after smashing a world indoor speed record by hitting 218.71kph (135.9mph) inside the ExCeL Centre in a modified version of the electric championship’s Gen3 racecar in London. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Jake Hughes (R) poses with his teammate Lucas di Grassi after smashing a world indoor speed record by hitting 218.71kph (135.9mph) inside the ExCeL Centre in a modified version of the electric championship’s Gen3 racecar in London. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jake Hughes, driving GENBETA, a Formula E electric race car, broke the indoor land-speed world record with a top speed of 218.71 kmh, setting a new mark in the Guinness World Records title.

The existing land-speed record was 165.2 kmph, set in February 2021.

Hughes of Britain, who was driving for the McLaren Formula E Team, went head to head against Lucas di Grassi of the Mahindra Racing team in the ‘Duels’ format.

Both Hughes, who was racing in his first season of Formula E, and Di Grassi were using a similar GENBETA car. Di Grassi gave a close fight to Hughes, clocking 218.18 kmph.

In addition to technology innovations on the GENBETA car, Google Cloud provided generative artificial intelligence (AI) for analysis of the drivers’ runs.

Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP

Using their leading platform, Vertex AI, Hughes and Di Grassi were able to interpret real-time telemetry data to generate speed, power and grip recommendations. This gave them the ability to interact and converse with an interface to help fine tune their approach across their three attempts.

Experts from McKinsey & Company, led by its AI arm, QuantumBlack, built data and analytics components to create the driver interface that analysed and queried data in real time through generative AI for the record attempt.

An adjudicator from Guinness World Records monitored the attempts to ensure the drivers met strict criteria. To set the official indoor landspeed record, the GENBETA car had to set off from a static start and come to a complete halt inside one continuous building structure.

The drivers started from a standstill inside the ExCeL London events arena and navigated a 130-degree turn at around 40 km/h before quickly accelerating along the 346m straight of the race track.

The indoor straight is part of the 2.09km track which is unique in world motorsport for extending inside and outside the 100,000 sq/m ExCeL London events arena in the Docklands area of east London which will host the final two races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

Their speed was measured by a sophisticated speed trap system at a fixed point just five metres before the drivers entered the braking zone - the length of track needed to come to a complete stop and remain inside the building.

World record holder Hughes said: “It wasn’t something I ever imagined I’d have the opportunity to even attempt, so now to hold the record is pretty incredible, especially in a Formula E car.

“I didn’t realise how much I wanted this record until I saw Lucas (Di Grassi) trying to break the record after me. When I was announced I was the record holder I felt a massive sense of pride.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jake Hughes /

Lucas di Grassi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What's in store for Indian bowlers?
  2. Formula E: Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record
    PTI
  3. Aditi Ashok: The new sporting sensation
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North 155/3 (29.3) vs East; West gets third wicket; South crushes North East
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Tour Finals: Seven takeaways
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula E: Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record
    PTI
  2. F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Hamilton trusts FIA to make right decision over safety with rain forecast
    Reuters
  3. F1 Belgian Grand Prix: In-form Verstappen eyes eighth successive race win
    Ritika Srivathsan
  4. Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown
    Reuters
  5. Formula E: Porsche extends commitment to 2026
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What's in store for Indian bowlers?
  2. Formula E: Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record
    PTI
  3. Aditi Ashok: The new sporting sensation
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North 155/3 (29.3) vs East; West gets third wicket; South crushes North East
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Tour Finals: Seven takeaways
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment