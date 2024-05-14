MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Playoffs schedule, dates, venues, ticket sales, when and where to watch

IPL 2024: Here is all the information you need to know about the Indian Premier League Playoff phase which will be held in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Published : May 14, 2024 12:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The IPL Trophy on display during an IPL 2022 encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians.
FILE PHOTO: The IPL Trophy on display during an IPL 2022 encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
FILE PHOTO: The IPL Trophy on display during an IPL 2022 encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is in its business end with team scrambling for a chance to finish in the top four of the standings and make it to the playoffs stage.

There are four encounters in the playoff stage of IPL 2024. Teams finishing third and fourth at the end of the league phase will phase each other in the Eliminator whereas the teams that finished first and second will contest Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

The winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1 will then face off in Qualifier 2 which will decide the second finalist. The final of the current edition will be held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule
Qualifier 1 - Tuesday, May 21, 2024 (Ahmedabad)
Eliminator - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 (Ahmedabad)
Qualifier 2 - Friday, May 24, 2024 (Chennai)
Final - Sunday, May 26, 2024 (Chennai)
IPL Playoffs Ticket Sales
The non-exclusive Phase 1 ticket sales for Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 will start on May 15, while the Phase 1 sale for the final will begin on May 21.
The tickets can be purchased from the official IPL website, Paytm App, Paytm Insider App and Insider website from 18:00 hrs IST as per respective dates.
Live Streaming Info
The IPL 2024 Playoff matches will begin at 7:30 pm and will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

