IPL 2024: Playoffs schedule, dates, venues, ticket sales, when and where to watch

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is in its business end with team scrambling for a chance to finish in the top four of the standings and make it to the playoffs stage.

There are four encounters in the playoff stage of IPL 2024. Teams finishing third and fourth at the end of the league phase will phase each other in the Eliminator whereas the teams that finished first and second will contest Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

The winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1 will then face off in Qualifier 2 which will decide the second finalist. The final of the current edition will be held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule Qualifier 1 - Tuesday, May 21, 2024 (Ahmedabad) Eliminator - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 (Ahmedabad) Qualifier 2 - Friday, May 24, 2024 (Chennai) Final - Sunday, May 26, 2024 (Chennai)

IPL Playoffs Ticket Sales The non-exclusive Phase 1 ticket sales for Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 will start on May 15, while the Phase 1 sale for the final will begin on May 21. The tickets can be purchased from the official IPL website, Paytm App, Paytm Insider App and Insider website from 18:00 hrs IST as per respective dates.