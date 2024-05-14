The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is in its business end with team scrambling for a chance to finish in the top four of the standings and make it to the playoffs stage.
There are four encounters in the playoff stage of IPL 2024. Teams finishing third and fourth at the end of the league phase will phase each other in the Eliminator whereas the teams that finished first and second will contest Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.
The winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1 will then face off in Qualifier 2 which will decide the second finalist. The final of the current edition will be held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.
IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule
IPL Playoffs Ticket Sales
Live Streaming Info
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: Playoffs schedule, dates, venues, ticket sales, when and where to watch
- Klopp hails Liverpool’s character, bids farewell to away fans
- We will try out best combinations before final squad for Olympics is selected: Harmanpreet
- GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after wash out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- India doing really well, hopefully they can qualify for T20 WC semis: Harmanpreet
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE