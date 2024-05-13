IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs KKR: Kolkata secures top-two finish; Titans eliminated

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a top-two finish after the Indian Premier League 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans was washed out due to heavy rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
On the other hand, the abandonment – IPL 2024’s first – meant the Titans’ mathematical chances of making a late entry into the Playoffs were washed away as it became the third team after Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to get eliminated.
Here’s what the standings look like after the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight (Q)Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|+1.428
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|3
|0
|16
|+0.349
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|+0.528
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|+0.406
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|+0.387
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.482
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|8.
|Gujarat Titans (E)
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9.
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10.
|Punjab Kings (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
(Updated after GT vs KKR on May 13)
