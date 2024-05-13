MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after wash out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The abandonment – IPL 2024’s first – meant Gujarat Titans’ mathematical chances of making a late entry into the Playoffs were washed away.

Published : May 13, 2024 22:38 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
View at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday.
View at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

View at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

It was neither a dominating performance by the table-topper nor was it a consolation win for the home team in its last outing at its famed home ground. Instead, it turned out to be a damp squib as Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were forced to split points in the opening affair of the preliminary stage’s last week of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A dust storm late in the afternoon developed into pre-season showers and a relentless drizzle throughout the night meant neither team even stepped out of the Narendra Modi Stadium dressing room until the game was formally called off.

ALSO READ | DC vs LSG Preview

The abandonment – IPL 2024’s first – meant Gujarat Titans’ mathematical chances of making a late entry into the Playoffs were washed away. The Knight Riders, meanwhile, were assured of a top-two finish, a vital aspect of the league stage since it offers an additional opportunity for the team to feature in the grand finale on May 26.

With the Titans having thumped Chennai Super Kings, thanks to captain Shubman Gill and stylish southpaw B. Sai Sudharsan’s hundreds at the top in its last outing, Amdavadis had hoped for a win in the Titans’ last league game. Instead, they had to make do with multiple rounds of rain dances.

While the Knight Riders will feature in the IPL Playoffs for the first time since 2021, the Titans will miss out on the Playoffs for the first time since joining the IPL bandwagon in 2022. With the city set to host the first two Playoffs ties, the IPL organisers will hope that the pre-monsoon showers take a break next week.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Gujarat Titans /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secures a top two finish after Gujarat Titans game washed out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after wash out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL 2024: Playoffs tickets to go live on May 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs KKR Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to bad weather
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Playoffs tickets to go live on May 14
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secures a top two finish after Gujarat Titans game washed out
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after wash out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Buttler, Livingstone among England players to miss remainder of Indian Premier League season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secures a top two finish after Gujarat Titans game washed out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after wash out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL 2024: Playoffs tickets to go live on May 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs KKR Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to bad weather
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment