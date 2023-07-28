MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula 1: Max Verstappen set for five-place grid penalty in Belgium

Red Bull confirmed ahead of Friday’s practice at Spa-Francorchamps that the double world champion would be using his fifth gearbox of the season, one more than the rules allow without penalty.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 17:13 IST , SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images

Red Bull’s dominant Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after a gearbox change.

The team confirmed ahead of Friday’s practice at Spa-Francorchamps that the double world champion would be using his fifth gearbox of the season, one more than the rules allow without penalty.

READ MORE: Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP

Verstappen is unlikely to be too concerned, having won at Spa -- one of his favourite tracks with plenty of overtaking opportunities -- last year after starting from 14th place on the grid due to engine penalties.

He arrives this time with Red Bull set for a record-extending 13th win in a row and 12th of the season, which would make them the first team to achieve such a streak in a single campaign.

Verstappen has won the last seven races and is chasing his 10th out of 12.

He leads Mexican team mate Sergio Perez by 110 points.

“Even if they started last in every race, they’re going to come through, no matter if there’s the DRS (drag reduction) or not,” McLaren’s Lando Norris told reporters on Thursday.

The Belgian Grand Prix is a sprint event this year, with qualifying for Sunday’s race later on Friday.

The grid penalty will not apply to Saturday’s standalone sprint.

Related stories

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Formula 1 /

Belgian Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Riyad Mahrez completes transfer to Al-Ahli from Man City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 96/2; Steve Smith, Khawaja at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. World University Games 2023 kicks off as student-athletes look to make their dreams come true
    Netra V
  4. Formula 1: Max Verstappen set for five-place grid penalty in Belgium
    Reuters
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Parag leads East to win by 88 runs vs North; Mavi, Sarvate take Central near 250 vs West
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula 1: Max Verstappen set for five-place grid penalty in Belgium
    Reuters
  2. Formula E: Jake Hughes sets indoor world speed record
    PTI
  3. F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Hamilton trusts FIA to make right decision over safety with rain forecast
    Reuters
  4. F1 Belgian Grand Prix: In-form Verstappen eyes eighth successive race win
    Ritika Srivathsan
  5. Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Riyad Mahrez completes transfer to Al-Ahli from Man City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 96/2; Steve Smith, Khawaja at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. World University Games 2023 kicks off as student-athletes look to make their dreams come true
    Netra V
  4. Formula 1: Max Verstappen set for five-place grid penalty in Belgium
    Reuters
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Parag leads East to win by 88 runs vs North; Mavi, Sarvate take Central near 250 vs West
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment