National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Kartik Kumar betters Asian Games qualifying mark; Seema upsets Sanjivani for gold in 10,000m

National Inter-State Athletics Championship 2023: Kartik Kumar improved his timing and smashed the Asian Games qualification mark to bag 10,000m men’s gold with the meet record. 

Published : Jun 15, 2023 14:48 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Aashin Prasad
Kartik Kumar (908) of Uttar Pradesh won the men’s 1000m run in the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Kartik Kumar (908) of Uttar Pradesh won the men’s 1000m run in the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Kartik Kumar (908) of Uttar Pradesh won the men’s 1000m run in the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Long-distance runner Kartik Kumar continued to improve on his timing by smashing the meet record at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships and achieved the Asian Games qualification mark for the 10,000m event here at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

While Kartik took gold with a timing of 29:01.84, he was joined by statemate Gulveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Pritam Kumar (Delhi) and Harman Jot Singh (Madhya Pradesh), who all bettered the Hangzhou Games qualification time set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The AFI will pick the top two athletes for the event.

Kartik, who has had a strong last 12 months, achieved further recognition when he matched steeplechase national record holder Avinash Sable’s timing at the Delhi Marathon. The 24-year-old said racing against Sable was crucial for his development. “You learn a lot from seniors. He told me to focus more on practice and rest less,” said Kartik.

In what was the first of the four finals on the morning of the opening day, the athletes complained of humidity which was over 80 per cent, thereby hindering their performances.

Playing catch up through the race, Kartik stepped on the gas in the final kilometre to take the lead and see out till the finish line.

Bhawana Jat, who took gold with a timing of 1:37:03 in the 20km race walk ahead of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Priyanka Goswami, said, “Considering the weather, I think it’s good timing. There was a fear of over-exerting in this heat and risk getting injured.” Bhawana has already sealed her Asian Games spot.

Veteran Sandeep Kumar expectantly finished first in the men’s 20km race walk but failed to finish under the Asian Games qualification mark.

In the women’s 10,000m, 22-year-old Seema upset Sanjivani Jadha to take gold but fell short of her personal best timing and the Asiad qualification mark. Poonam Dinkar claimed bronze for her first senior-level medal.

Odisha/Bhubaneswar: 15/06/2023: Seema (183) of Himachal won the women’s 1000m run in the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Odisha/Bhubaneswar: 15/06/2023: Seema (183) of Himachal won the women’s 1000m run in the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

In the women’s 100m heats, Jyothi Yarraji led the way with a timing of 11.65s followed by Himanshree Roy and Srabani Nanda at 11.79s.

Asian U20 gold medallist Heena Rezoana Mallick failed to qualify for the women’s 400m semifinals, while Anjali Devi (52.89s) and Vithya Ramraj (52.97s) finished with strong timings in the heats. The Asian Games qualification mark is set at 52.96s.

In the men’s 400m heats, Kerala’s Muhammed Anas Yahiya clocked a time of 46.48s, while Muhammed Ajmal came first in heats with a timing of 46.80s. Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob have also qualified for the semifinals.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
