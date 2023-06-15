Oslo Diamond League: Live streaming info, event timings, all you need to know

Published : Jun 15, 2023 12:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

The fifth event of the 2023 Diamond League season will be played at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday.

The event in Oslo will be led by four reigning world record holders: Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis (pole vault), Wayde Van Niekerk (400m), and triple jumper Yulimar Rojas.

Also known as the Bislett Games, the Oslo Diamond League meeting will be played in the famous Bislett stadium in Oslo, Norway.

Here is all you need to know about the Oslo Diamond League.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where to watch Oslo Diamond League in India?

The Oslo Diamond League 2023 will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Doha Diamond League will be on Jio Cinema.

EVENTS TIMING

MEN

200m Men (2045)

400m Men (2015)

1500m Men (2150)

5000m Men (2105)

400m Hurdles Men (2140)

Pole Vault Men (1845)

Long Jump Men (2040)

Hammer Men (1840)

WOMEN

100m Women (2130)

Dream Mile Women (2050)

3000m Women (2025)

400m Hurdles Women (2000)

Triple Jump Women (1900)

Shot Put Women (1730)

Discus Throw Women (2120)

(CEST / GMT+2)