The Indian contingent comprising 198 athletes and Unified Partners and 57 coaches reached Frankfurt, Germany ahead of the Special Olympics World Summer Games on Monday.
The Indian athletes saw two-hour sport practice sessions across all the 16 sports being organised in three different locations.
Later, the Special Olympics Bharat athletes participated in the Torch Run starting from Kunstverein Familie Montez to Kaisersaal, Frankfurter Romer. Lord Mayor Mike Josef, Sylvia Ruppel, President Special Olympics, Hessen and Amit Telang, Consul General, Republic of India, welcomed the contingent.
The Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin from June 17 to 25.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian contingent reaches Germany for Special Olympics
- Indian sports news wrap, June 14
- Injury-hit Jacobs vows to bounce back, takes aim at critics
- Intercontinental Cup: India looks to extend its winning run as it meets a strong Lebanon
- Squash faces ‘formidable’ competition from cricket in race for Olympic berth: WSF president Wooldridge
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE