Indian contingent reaches Germany for Special Olympics

The Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin from June 17 to 25.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 21:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Indian contingent for Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 with Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, singer Sonu Nigam and cricketer Yuvraj Singh during the send-off ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: The Indian contingent for Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 with Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, singer Sonu Nigam and cricketer Yuvraj Singh during the send-off ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Indian contingent for Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 with Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, singer Sonu Nigam and cricketer Yuvraj Singh during the send-off ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/THE HINDU

The Indian contingent comprising 198 athletes and Unified Partners and 57 coaches reached Frankfurt, Germany ahead of the Special Olympics World Summer Games on Monday.

The Indian athletes saw two-hour sport practice sessions across all the 16 sports being organised in three different locations.

Later, the Special Olympics Bharat athletes participated in the Torch Run starting from Kunstverein Familie Montez to Kaisersaal, Frankfurter Romer. Lord Mayor Mike Josef, Sylvia Ruppel, President Special Olympics, Hessen and Amit Telang, Consul General, Republic of India, welcomed the contingent.

The Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin from June 17 to 25.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
