Neeraj could be joined by three other Indians in javelin throw at World Championships, says chief coach Nair

According to Nair, since Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra would receive a wildcard entry, the country could field its normal quota of three javelin throwers.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 21:28 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Chief coach of Indian athletics Radhakrishnan Nair addresses the media on the eve of the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
Chief coach of Indian athletics Radhakrishnan Nair addresses the media on the eve of the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Chief coach of Indian athletics Radhakrishnan Nair addresses the media on the eve of the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

National chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair said that for the first time, the country might send four javelin throwers to the World championships in Budapest in August.

According to Nair, since Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra would receive a wildcard entry, the country could field its normal quota of three javelin throwers.

“For javelin throw, I believe this will be the first time from India, four athletes will be participating. Neeraj Chopra, having qualified through wildcard being the Diamond League champion, another three can qualify,” Nair said at a press conference on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
India’s top athletes eye Asian Games spots at National Inter-State Championship

Nair made it clear that two athletes per discipline would be sent for Asian Games and the country would send a contingent of around 60 athletes for next month’s Asian championships. 

The chief coach said Neeraj and Avinash Sable would not be participating in the Asian championships because “they plan for the World championships and the Asian Games. Similarly, some athletes and coaches have been instructed to plan accordingly.”

Updating Neeraj’s rehabilitation and recovery, Nair said. “He started his training last week and should be in good health by the end of this month.”

Nair said the team for the Asian championships would be announced on June 20 after taking a final decision following some athletes’ confirmatory performances at the National inter-state championships.

Nair ruled Hima Das, who is nursing an injury, out of the Asian Games.

About the prospect of men’s 400m relay athletes, Nair said, “We have three male runners (Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob) who are capable of racing quarter-mile below 46 seconds,” Radhakrishnan Nair.

“We are hopeful of having a strong men’s 4x400m relay team.”

The chief coach says the process of building the women’s 4x400m relay squad is on.

Nair expected the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to keep a close watch on the performances.

