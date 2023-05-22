Neeraj Chopra ranked World No. 1 in men’s javelin throw

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is the new world number one in men’s javelin throw, as per the latest rankings released by World Athletics.

Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event at the Tokyo Olympics, leads reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada by 22 points.

🇮🇳's Golden Boy is now the World's No. 1⃣ 🥳



Olympian @Neeraj_chopra1 attains the career-high rank to become World's No. 1⃣ in Men's Javelin Throw event 🥳



Many congratulations Neeraj! Keep making 🇮🇳 proud 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oSW9Sxz5oP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 22, 2023

Chopra began his 2023 season by winning the first Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 6 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m.

The 25-year-old Indian will next be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4 followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.