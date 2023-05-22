Athletics

Neeraj Chopra ranked World No. 1 in men’s javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event at the Tokyo Olympics

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 19:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra is World No. 1 in men’s javelin throw, as per the latest rankings released by World Athletics.

FILE PHOTO: India's Neeraj Chopra is World No. 1 in men's javelin throw, as per the latest rankings released by World Athletics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event at the Tokyo Olympics, leads reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada by 22 points.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is the new world number one in men’s javelin throw, as per the latest rankings released by World Athletics.

Chopra, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event at the Tokyo Olympics, leads reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada by 22 points.

Chopra began his 2023 season by winning the first Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 6 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m.

The 25-year-old Indian will next be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4 followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.

Top 5 in Men’s Javelin Throw (as per rankings released by World Athletics on May 16, 2023)
1. Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 1455 points
2. Anderson Peters (GRN) - 1433 points
3. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 1416 points
4. Julian Weber (GER) - 1385 points
5. Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 1306 points

