MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to injury

Neeraj Chopra is set to miss the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to an injury he sustained in training two weeks ago.

Published : May 26, 2024 12:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to injury.
Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to injury. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to injury. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Neeraj Chopra is set to miss the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to an injury he sustained in training two weeks ago.

However, Neeraj will arrive at the event, which is to be held on May 28, as a guest.

“Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle) he will not be able to throw in Ostrava, but he will arrive at the event as a guest,” the organisers said in statement.

The next event for the 26-year-old Indian start will be the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 18.

The Olympic champion will be replaced by European champion Julian Weber of Germany. Weber threw 88.37m on Friday, the third best throw of the year.

Joining the elite fray is Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, who won the last edition with a throw of 81.93m.

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Julian Weber /

Jakub Vadlejch

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, Live Score: PV Sindhu faces world ranked seven Wang Zhi Yi in a bid to end title drought
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 26: Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ruud grateful for Geneva Open grind ahead of French Open
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chebet breaks 10,000m world record, Kerr beats Ingebrigtsen
    Reuters
  3. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Simran wins gold in women’s 200m T12 event; Preethi, Navdeep secure bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: India awarded silver, bronze in F46 javelin after winning protest
    PTI
  5. Eugene Diamond League 2024: Kerr and Ingebrigtsen to renew rivalry at Prefontaine Classic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, Live Score: PV Sindhu faces world ranked seven Wang Zhi Yi in a bid to end title drought
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 26: Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ruud grateful for Geneva Open grind ahead of French Open
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment