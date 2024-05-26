Neeraj Chopra to miss Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to injury.

Neeraj Chopra is set to miss the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 meet due to an injury he sustained in training two weeks ago.

However, Neeraj will arrive at the event, which is to be held on May 28, as a guest.

“Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle) he will not be able to throw in Ostrava, but he will arrive at the event as a guest,” the organisers said in statement.

The next event for the 26-year-old Indian start will be the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 18.

The Olympic champion will be replaced by European champion Julian Weber of Germany. Weber threw 88.37m on Friday, the third best throw of the year.

Joining the elite fray is Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, who won the last edition with a throw of 81.93m.