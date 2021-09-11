No National u-23 athletics championships in Chennai

The first National Under-23 Championships will not be held at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai, C. Latha, secretary of Tamil Nadu Athletics Association, told Sportstar on Saturday. The event was scheduled to be held from September 27 to 29.

"Since we are running against time and not getting any confirmation from Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu or the State Government on the go-ahead to organise the event, we recently told SDAT that it would not be possible to hold the tournament. We have informed the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) as well," she said.

AFI has asked other states if they are interested in hosting the u-23 Nationals.