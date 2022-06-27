USATF Championships: Noah Lyles edges Erriyon Knighton for 200m title

Noah Lyles pulled in front of teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton at the finish to win the 200 meters at the US track and field championships on Sunday.

"I do what it takes to win," proclaimed Lyles, who cheekily pointed to Knighton as he hit the tape in 19.67 seconds.

Lyles won the 200 at the 2019 world championships in Doha and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. He'll be challenged again by Knighton in the worlds next month in Eugene.

“Job not finished,” said Knighton, just 18.

Temperatures in the mid-90s greeted athletes for the final day of the competition at Hayward Field. Events moved to earlier in the day because of the heat.

The top three finishers in each event will be on the US team for the world championships, given they have met the required performance standard.

Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu was challenged in the last 100 meters by Ajee Wilson, but pushed to finish first in the 800 in 1:57.16.

“It was a fast field, we were all together kind of throughout the whole race. I felt like we’d still be together the last 100, I just wanted to try my best to finish strong," Mu said. "Ajee was right on me, I had to push a little harder to get to the line.”

Sha'Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday's 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the US team for the worlds. Her time in the semifinal, 22.47 seconds, put her out of contention. She did not comment to reporters afterward.

Richardson also failed to make the field for Friday's 100 meter final, which was won by Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina. Richardson's failure to qualify for the finals in either race was something of a surprise, given her form at recent meets.

Season not over, says Richardson Richardson's confidence wasn't enough to carry her to a US World Championships team berth but the rising sprint star vowed her season isn't over. "We are not done, baby," Richardson said on Sunday. It's the latest setback for the talented 22-year-old Texan, who won the 100m at the US Olympic trials last year only to miss the Tokyo Games after she was suspended for 30 days for a positive test for marijuana. But Richardson said there was plenty left to accomplish in 2022. "That girl not going to be at Worlds, as we know," she said. "This season is not done. Overseas -- I will definitely bring some Texas drift to over the water." Richardson had tuned up for the US meet with a runner-up finish to Aleia Hobbs in the 100m at the New York Grand Prix, bouncing back to win the 200m. "I would describe this season as part of my journey, and that my journey is a long walk that is not over, no matter critics, no matter media, no matter the flesh involved," she said. "My journey is mine and I'm so excited to keep walking it." Those reflective comments came after Richardson took media to task for what she called a lack of respect. "I'm coming to speak, not just on my behalf but on all athletes' behalves, that when you guys do interviews, y'all should respect athletes more," said Richardson, who had spurned reporters after her races but returned after the meet ended to deliver her broadside. "Y'all should understand whether they're coming from winning, whether they're losing, whatever the case may be." - AFP

Abby Steiner of Kentucky, who set a college record in the 200 at this year's NCAA championships, won the event in 21.77, the leading time in the world this season and a personal best.

Daniel Roberts won the 110 hurdles in 13:03. Two-time Olympian Devon Allen, the fan favorite who ran track and played football at Oregon, finished third to make the team for worlds.

Allen is trying to balance track life and football after recently signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver. At worlds, the 110 hurdles are set for July 17. Eagles players are slated to report for training camp nine days later.

Bryce Hoppel made his second straight US team for worlds in the 800, finishing in 1:44.60. He was followed by Jonah Kowech, who achieved the standard with his finish, and Brandon Miller, who threw himself over the line to secure third.

“I just wanted it so much,” Miller said.

Rai Benjamin won the 400 hurdles in 1:44.60, best in the world this season. Benjamin was coming off a bout with COVID-19 that drained his energy.

“This weekend was a lot on me, I’m kind of banged up, obviously, but I’m just happy to come out and get the win today. Going to worlds," Benjamin said.

Emma Coburn won her 10th national title in the steeplechase, finishing in a season-best 9:10.63.

Chase Ealey won the shot put at a meet-record 67 feet, 3 1/2 inches (20.51 meters). Elise Cranny won the national title in the 5,000.

On the men's side, Grant Fisher won the 5,000 in a meet-record 13:03.86. Donald Scott won the title in the triple jump, while Shelby McEwen won the high jump and Ethan Dobbs won the javelin.

Hayward Field, on the University of Oregon campus underwent $200 million in renovations to host the worlds, track and field's biggest event outside of the Olympics.

It is the first time that the world championships will be held on American soil.