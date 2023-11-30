Sprinter Omkar Nath killed in bike accident

Former Kerala champion Omkar Nath, a national-level sprinter and 110m hurdler, died in a bike accident at Punalur in Kollam District late on Wednesday night. He was 25.

Omkar, who hailed from Punalur, had won the 100m bronze at the 2020 National varsities meet and had picked up medals at the National schools and Kerala State meets earlier. He was a havildar with the Kerala Police in Thiruvananthapuram.

“He had a very helpful nature, he often went out of his way to help his friends,” said P.P. Paul, who had coached Omkar for four years at the Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam.