More Sports Athletics Athletics Para-Athletics coach Nawal Singh tests positive for COVID-19 Nawal Singh, who is part of the ongoing national camp in New Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 with the athletes under him moving into quarantine. PTI 03 December, 2020 22:57 IST SAI further said that all athletes training under the are in quarantine at their residential facility in the JLN Stadium hostel. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images PTI 03 December, 2020 22:57 IST Para-athletics coach Nawal Singh, who is part of the ongoing national camp in New Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday."Para-athletics coach Nawal Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is part of the national camp that is currently in progress at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," SAI said in a release."Singh is recovering and is in home quarantine at present."READ | Russia's suspended federation appoints new president SAI further said that "all athletes training under him are in quarantine at their residential facility in the JLN Stadium hostel."Recently, India archer Kapil, who is part of the ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune, also tested positive for COVID-19.