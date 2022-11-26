Athletics

PT Usha files nomination for IOA President post

Indian sprinting legend PT Usha filed her nomination for the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) post on Saturday.

26 November, 2022 18:44 IST
P.T. Usha filed nomination for IOA President post. (File Photo)

P.T. Usha filed nomination for IOA President post. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

She tweeted, “With the warm support of my Fellow Athletes and National Federations I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the Nomination of the President Of IOA!”

Usha was among the eight sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs), selected by the Athletes’ Commission of IOA. The IOA executive committee elections is scheduled to be held at December 10, 2022, with an electoral collage of 77 members, including Usha.

