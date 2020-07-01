More Sports Athletics Athletics Russia says it can't afford to pay fine to World Athletics Russian track federation president Yevgeny Yurchenko says “the money, unfortunately, has not been found” to pay the $5 million fine to World Athletics. AP MOSCOW 01 July, 2020 19:48 IST Russian track federation president Yevgeny Yurchenko says World Athletics should take into account the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. - AP AP MOSCOW 01 July, 2020 19:48 IST Russia is expected to miss Wednesday’s deadline to pay a $5 million fine to World Athletics, the governing body of track and field.Russian track federation president Yevgeny Yurchenko told the Tass state news agency on Wednesday that “the money, unfortunately, has not been found.”World Athletics could suspend the “authorised neutral athlete” program, which allows Russians to enter international competitions even though their federation is suspended. The World Athletics council is next due to meet July 29-30.RELATED| World Athletics fines Russia $10m, caps neutral Russian athletes at 10Russians with that status won six medals at last year’s world championships, including gold for Mariya Lasitskene in the high jump and for Anzhelika Sidorova in the pole vault.Russia was fined $10 million by World Athletics in March, with $5 million suspended, after the federation admitted that fake documents were used under the previous management to give an athlete an alibi for missing a doping test. Russia also has to pay the cost for the investigation.RELATED| CAS sets November dates to hear Russian doping caseYurchenko told Tass that World Athletics should take into account the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which he said had further damaged the Russian track federation’s finances. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.