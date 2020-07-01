National Doctors' Day: Sports stars wish the warriors in white

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers across the world have been on the frontline, since the novel coronavirus outbreak, fighting the raging war with unmatched compassion.



They have not only put themselves at risk of exposure to the pathogen, but they have also worked way beyond their shifts, staying away from their families all this while. Not to mention, our warriors in white have also often silently endured stigma and physical violence.

National Doctor's Day in India is celebrated on July 1 every year, which is the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, physician and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Sportstar has collaborated with leading members of the sporting world, from cricketing greats VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to top Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and more to honour our saviours.



VVS Laxman, former cricketer: Coming from a family of doctors, I always knew that the medical profession was the noblest of all. I've seen, from close quarters, how the doctors not only use their knowledge and skill, but also show a lot of empathy and patience in treating the sick. So today, on the occasion of Doctors’ Day let us pay tribute and salute the real superheroes, who are not only risking their own health but also working tirelessly in fighting the deadliest pandemic the world has seen. They are not only making recoveries possible but also infusing a lot of hope and courage in us.



Harbhajan Singh, cricketer: Hi, doctors! I hope all of you are doing well. I just want to say a big thank you from my side for doing such a great job for the nation in this difficult time of COVID-19. You guys are the real heroes.





Yuvraj Singh, former cricketer: A very special day today. I think now we have come to realise that doctors are the biggest heroes of our country. We did appreciate doctors even before the pandemic, but now it has gone up manifold. Nowadays, we clap for doctors who pass by in a car because they have helped save so many lives in our country.

P. T. Usha, former athlete: Doctors are our real heroes. We are seeing that now especially in this time of COVID. In my sports career, many doctors treated me and I am very much grateful to all of them.

Sai Praneeth, shuttler: Doctors play a very important role in an athlete's career. As sportspersons, we will always be having a lot of injuries where we need doctors who are always there to help us. They are the ones who are working all day to ensure everybody is safe.

Sharath Kamal, paddler: Dear doctors, be it festivals or pandemics, early mornings or late nights, thank you for being our real heroes in whites and helping us come out of all sorts of ailments with flying colours.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, paddler: I would like to give my deepest respect and a big salute to all the doctors, who've been putting their lives on the line, staying away from their families and fighting out this COVID-19 pandemic. They are definitely the real heroes in this time of crisis. Let us all give them the respect by following social distancing and all the protocols.

Mehuli Ghosh, shooter: Doctors are the only ones who are licensed to heal others by putting their lives at risk. Especially at this time, they are working extra shifts just to save our lives and to make us smile once again by not spending time with their families. Happy Doctors' Day, warriors!

Gaurav Bidhuri, boxer: A doctor is the second God who lives on Earth. God gives us life and doctors save our life. They are the selfless ones who are coming out of their houses and working day and night. They are risking their lives for us. They are our true heroes and true soldiers. In a sportsman's life, a coach and a doctor are equally important. No matter how much we train, until and unless we are fit and healthy, we can't perform our best.

Sarita Devi, boxer: The last few months have been tough for everyone. Our doctors and all the medical staff have put up a brave show to ensure we are safe.

Renedy Singh, former footballer: In this COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen doctors risking their own lives. On this Doctors’ Day let’s renew our commitment to support all the doctors in their fight and let’s be grateful to them for all that they do for us so that we can stay safe in our own homes.

Jagbir Singh, former hockey player: Thank you to all the doctors who have been so selfless in their actions, so hopeful in their words, so dedicated in their work and so powerful is their presence that they are an epitome of God for all of us. Let's come together and recognise their efforts. Let's come together and respect them. Let's come together on this day dedicated to our doctors.

Sarita Mor, wrestler: Doctors play a vital role in a sportsperson's life. In case we fall sick or get injured, they help us recover and get back on the field.

Rahul Mann, wrestler: I want to tell all of you that our real heroes are the doctors and nurses, who without caring about their own lives are staying away from their families to help the nation. They are also helping out the coronavirus patients by curing them so that they can meet their families again. I salute all of them.

