Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after three months

Confined within the four walls of his home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Tuesday resumed outdoor training after more than three months.

The Baroda cricketer, elder brother of Hardik Pandya, has represented India in 18 T20 Internationals till date. “Began my day with a run out on the field.. feels good to be back out there again,” tweeted Krunal.

Like all cricketers, Krunal had been confined to his house in Vadodara since March 25, when the centre enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. India pacer Shardul Thakur had become the first BCCI accredited player to resume training last month when he bowled in the nets at Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Recently, India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara too had begun batting in the nets in his native Rajkot.