ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Strap Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information

The ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title will be on the line in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event on Saturday.

PREVIEW

Reigning divisional champ Smilla Sundell looks to defend her 26-pound gold belt for the second time when she takes on Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 4.

Sundell has been on a tear since making her ONE debut in 2022.

Incredibly, the 19-year-old Swedish phenom became the youngest ONE World Champion in history with a dominant unanimous decision over American star Jackie Buntan later that year at just 17 years old.

Her win streak has since extended to four, the most recent of which was a three-round demolition of Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues this past September.

But in Diachkova, Sundell faces the most dangerous foe of her career.

“Karelian Lynx” surged into World Title calculations with a four-fight winning streak of her own, punctuated by three first-round knockouts.

Diachkova’s heavy hands pose a threat to anyone she faces, while Sundell is not one to take a backward step. So, expect fireworks when the pair meet in the ring this Saturday.

A pair of undefeated MMA contenders will clash in the co-headliner this weekend.

Kyrgyz powerhouse Akbar Abdullaev will shoot for a third-straight first-round knockout when he faces Turkey’s Halil Amir, the top lightweight MMA contender who is stepping down in weight to plant his flag in the talent-laden featherweight division.

Both men are putting their respective perfect 10-0 records on the line in a critical clash that will impact the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title picture.

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova Full Fight Card • ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title: Smilla Sundell (c) vs. Natalia Diachkova • Featherweight MMA: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Halil Amir • Lightweight Muay Thai: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov • Lightweight MMA: Maurice Abevi vs. Zhang Lipeng • Bantamweight Kickboxing: Hiroki Akimoto vs. Wei Rui • Flyweight MMA: Reece McLaren vs. Hu Yong • Lightweight Kickboxing: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Bogdan Shumarov • Women’s Atomweight MMA: Chihiro Sawada vs. Noelle Grandjean • Strawweight Muay Thai: Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Zakaria El Jamari • Catchweight (132lb) Submission Grappling: Nanami Ichikawa vs. Bianca Basilio • Flyweight Muay Thai: Sean Climaco vs. Josue Cruz Streaming/telecast information The One Fight Night 22: Sundell vs Diachkova will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website in India.