MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Strap Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information

ONE Fight Night 22: The ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title will be on the line in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event on Saturday.

Published : May 03, 2024 16:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Reigning divisional champ Smilla Sundell looks to defend her 26-pound gold belt for the second time when she takes on Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova at Lumpinee on Saturday.
Reigning divisional champ Smilla Sundell looks to defend her 26-pound gold belt for the second time when she takes on Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova at Lumpinee on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Reigning divisional champ Smilla Sundell looks to defend her 26-pound gold belt for the second time when she takes on Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova at Lumpinee on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title will be on the line in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event on Saturday.

PREVIEW

Reigning divisional champ Smilla Sundell looks to defend her 26-pound gold belt for the second time when she takes on Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 4.

Sundell has been on a tear since making her ONE debut in 2022.

Incredibly, the 19-year-old Swedish phenom became the youngest ONE World Champion in history with a dominant unanimous decision over American star Jackie Buntan later that year at just 17 years old.

Her win streak has since extended to four, the most recent of which was a three-round demolition of Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues this past September.

But in Diachkova, Sundell faces the most dangerous foe of her career.

“Karelian Lynx” surged into World Title calculations with a four-fight winning streak of her own, punctuated by three first-round knockouts.

Diachkova’s heavy hands pose a threat to anyone she faces, while Sundell is not one to take a backward step. So, expect fireworks when the pair meet in the ring this Saturday.

A pair of undefeated MMA contenders will clash in the co-headliner this weekend.

Kyrgyz powerhouse Akbar Abdullaev will shoot for a third-straight first-round knockout when he faces Turkey’s Halil Amir, the top lightweight MMA contender who is stepping down in weight to plant his flag in the talent-laden featherweight division.

Both men are putting their respective perfect 10-0 records on the line in a critical clash that will impact the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title picture.

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova Full Fight Card
• ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title: Smilla Sundell (c) vs. Natalia Diachkova
• Featherweight MMA: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Halil Amir
• Lightweight Muay Thai: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov
• Lightweight MMA: Maurice Abevi vs. Zhang Lipeng
• Bantamweight Kickboxing: Hiroki Akimoto vs. Wei Rui
• Flyweight MMA: Reece McLaren vs. Hu Yong
• Lightweight Kickboxing: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Bogdan Shumarov
• Women’s Atomweight MMA: Chihiro Sawada vs. Noelle Grandjean
• Strawweight Muay Thai: Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Zakaria El Jamari
• Catchweight (132lb) Submission Grappling: Nanami Ichikawa vs. Bianca Basilio
• Flyweight Muay Thai: Sean Climaco vs. Josue Cruz
Streaming/telecast information
The One Fight Night 22: Sundell vs Diachkova will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website in India.

Related Topics

One Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Strap Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. MI vs KKR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man City’s Foden and Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  5. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Rome Masters due to injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Strap Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tiger accepts special exemption into US Open at Pinehurst
    AFP
  3. Sakshi expresses anguish at Brij Bhushan’s son getting ticket for Lok Sabha polls
    PTI
  4. Largest ever refugee team to compete at Paris Olympics-IOC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pantoja vs Erceg, UFC 301 LIVE streaming info: Preview, main card; when and where to watch flyweight title fight in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Strap Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. MI vs KKR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man City’s Foden and Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  5. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Rome Masters due to injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment