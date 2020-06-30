Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka police questions De Silva over 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation Sri Lanka's former national chief selector Aravinda de Silva was questioned by the police over allegations of match fixing in the 2011 World Cup final. PTI 30 June, 2020 23:26 IST Aravinda de Silva said he is ready to travel to India to help authorities investigate allegations of match-fixing in the 2011 World Cup. - THE HINDU PTI 30 June, 2020 23:26 IST The Sri Lankan police on Tuesday said it has questioned former national selection committee chairman Aravinda de Silva over ex-Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s allegation that the national cricket team’s loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by “certain parties“.Aluthgamage has alleged that his country “sold” the game to India, a claim that was ridiculed by former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him.De Silva, the then chairman of selectors, was quizzed for over six hours by the police.Aluthgamage on June 18 made the allegation but later backtracked, saying it was just his suspicion.A special police investigation unit recorded Aluthgamage’s statement last week. Sri Lanka opens probe into 2011 World Cup final fixed allegations De Silva, who was the man of the match in the 1996 World Cup final which Sri Lanka won, was summoned by the police on Tuesday to record his statement.Police sources said that Upul Tharanga, the left-handed opener who played the 2011 final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, would be quizzed next.Post Aluthgamage’ss allegation, De Silva has asked the BCCI to conduct its own investigation.De Silva said he was willing to travel to India to take part in an investigation despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos