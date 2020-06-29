Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka opens probe into 2011 World Cup final fixed allegations A criminal probe has been ordered by Sri Lanka, to look into the allegations that the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai was 'sold' to India. Team Sportstar 29 June, 2020 22:26 IST Dhoni celebrates with Yuvraj after scoring the winning runs in the final of 2011 World Cup. - K.R. Deepak Team Sportstar 29 June, 2020 22:26 IST A criminal probe has been ordered by Sri Lanka on Monday, to look into the allegations that the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai was 'sold' to India. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, the secretary to the sports ministry told AFP that “a criminal investigation has begun.”“It is handled by the (police) independent Special Investigation Unit on sports-related offences,” Ruwanchandra added.Earlier this month, former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had claimed that the 2011 World Cup final was sold. He didn't name any player but said some sections were involved. Aluthgamage calls 2011 WC final 'sold' claim as his 'suspicion' Kumar Sangakkara, the captain of the Sri Lanka team in that World Cup has also asked Aluthgamage to share his allegations with the International Cricket Council.According to reports in the local media, Aravinda de Silva, chief selector for the 2011 finals, has been summoned by the investigators for an interview on Tuesday.Sri Lankan cricket has earlier been linked to fixing allegations, latest being the claims of match-fixing ahead of a 2018 Test match against England.However, in November last year, match-fixing was made a criminal offence in the island nation with offenders facing fines of up to 100 million rupees ($555,000) and up to 10 years' jail. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos