Sri Lanka opens probe into 2011 World Cup final fixed allegations

A criminal probe has been ordered by Sri Lanka on Monday, to look into the allegations that the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai was 'sold' to India.

K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, the secretary to the sports ministry told AFP that “a criminal investigation has begun.”

“It is handled by the (police) independent Special Investigation Unit on sports-related offences,” Ruwanchandra added.

Earlier this month, former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had claimed that the 2011 World Cup final was sold. He didn't name any player but said some sections were involved.

Aluthgamage calls 2011 WC final 'sold' claim as his 'suspicion'

Kumar Sangakkara, the captain of the Sri Lanka team in that World Cup has also asked Aluthgamage to share his allegations with the International Cricket Council.

According to reports in the local media, Aravinda de Silva, chief selector for the 2011 finals, has been summoned by the investigators for an interview on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan cricket has earlier been linked to fixing allegations, latest being the claims of match-fixing ahead of a 2018 Test match against England.

However, in November last year, match-fixing was made a criminal offence in the island nation with offenders facing fines of up to 100 million rupees ($555,000) and up to 10 years' jail.